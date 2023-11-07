Cameron Diaz Co-star Evan Ellingson's Death Being Investigated as Overdose: Report
Cameron Diaz co-star Evan Ellingson’s death is being investigated as an overdose after the former child star passed away suddenly over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a heartbreaking development to come after Ellingson, 35, was found dead inside a San Bernardino County sober living facility on Sunday, sources familiar with the situation revealed that the death is being investigated as a possible overdose.
According to law enforcement officials who spoke to TMZ on Tuesday, evidence found at the scene suggested that drugs were potentially involved in Ellingson’s death.
Drug paraphernalia was also reportedly discovered at the scene, and investigators are currently awaiting Ellingson’s toxicology report to confirm whether drugs were inside his system at the time of his passing.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ellingson was found dead inside a bedroom at a sober living facility in California on Sunday. No foul play was suspected.
Ellingson reportedly struggled with drug addiction for years before his death.
Sources close to the former child star’s family said that Ellingson had been making strides in his recovery and his death came as a complete shock to those closest to him.
While Ellingson had not worked as an actor for over a decade before his death, he had an incredibly busy career as a child.
Ellingson’s most famous role was in the 2009 film My Sister's Keeper in which he starred opposite Diaz. He played Jesse Fitzgerald in the film that also co-starred Emily Deschanel and Alec Baldwin.
His first film credit was in a 2001 TV movie called Living in Fear, and Ellingson also had a small role on General Hospital.
He later appeared on the 2001 TV show Titus, shot 19 episodes of a TV show called Complete Savages, and had a small role in the Clint Eastwood film Letters from Iwo Jima.
Ellingson also acted in ten episodes of the hit show 24, and he stopped working as an actor after filming 18 episodes of CSI: Miami. He played Kyle Harmon on the CBS drama for 3 years.
The late actor’s family released a touching tribute shortly after his death was confirmed on Monday, and they spoke about Ellingson’s lengthy battle with drug addiction.
"Our family is heartbroken by the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, Evan," the Ellingson family said on Monday. "Evan was one of the most caring individuals who loved Jesus with all his heart.”
“He had a sweet, child-like spirit with a smile that could light up a room,” they continued. “He was always thinking of others and wanted to use his own struggles with addiction to help people find hope."
"We already miss Evan and cherish every moment of joy, laughter and love that he brought to us and so many others."