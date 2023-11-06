Cameron Diaz's Co-Star Evan Ellingson Dead at 35, 'My Sister's Keeper' Star Struggled With Drugs
Cameron Diaz's My Sister's Keeper co-star Evan Ellingson was found dead inside a sober living facility after years of struggling to battle addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Law enforcement sources revealed Ellingson, who had not worked in over a decade, was found on Sunday.
TMZ reported that the actor was found at a home in San Bernardino County. Sources said his body was found in a bedroom. Investigators do not believe foul play is involved.
The actor's father Michael told TMZ his son was living at a sober-living home. Sources told the outlet that Ellingson had struggled with addiction issues for years, specifically drugs.
Sources close to his family told TMZ that the actor had been making strides in his recovery and his death was a shock to those close to him.
Ellingson had an incredibly busy career as a child. His most famous role was opposite Diaz in the 2009 film My Sister's Keeper. Ellingson played Jeese Fitzgerald in the Nick Cassavetes-directed film that co-starred Abigail Breslin and Alec Baldwin.
Ellingson's first film credit was in a 2001 TV movie called Living in Fear. He had a role on General Hospital, appeared on the 2001 TV show Titus, shot 19 episodes of a TV show called Complete Savages, had a small role in Clint Eastwood's film Letters from Iwo Kima, was in 10 episodes of the hit show 24, and ended working after filming 18 episodes of CSI: Miami. He played Kyle Harmon on the CBS drama for 3 years.
His last credit was in 2010.
At the time of his death, he did not have any upcoming film roles listed on his IMDB. The family has yet to announce any funeral plans for Ellingson.
His co-stars have yet to comment on the tragedy.