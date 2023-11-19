Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden's Mental Capabilities During Iowa Rally, Accuses Him of Being on Medication

According to Trump, Biden's meeting with Jinping showcased his incompetence. He also accused the president of being on medication, which he believes hampers his ability to lead effectively.

The meeting between Biden and Jinping was intended to strengthen relations with China. However, it stirred controversy when Biden referred to Jinping as a "dictator" during a press conference following the summit.

"Our leader is a stupid person," Trump declared during his rally speech, generating laughter and cheers from the Republican audience.

He further emphasized his point by pointing to the stage where he stood, implying that Biden would struggle to leave the stage due to his reliance on medication. Trump even mimicked Biden, pretending to look confused and repeatedly saying "thank you."