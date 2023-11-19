Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden's Mental Capabilities During Iowa Rally, Accuses Him of Being on Medication
Former President Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden during a rally speech on Saturday, November 18, mocking him as a "stupid person," who is reliant on medication, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Trump criticized Biden's competence as a leader and referenced his recent meeting with China's President Xi Jinping.
According to Trump, Biden's meeting with Jinping showcased his incompetence. He also accused the president of being on medication, which he believes hampers his ability to lead effectively.
The meeting between Biden and Jinping was intended to strengthen relations with China. However, it stirred controversy when Biden referred to Jinping as a "dictator" during a press conference following the summit.
"Our leader is a stupid person," Trump declared during his rally speech, generating laughter and cheers from the Republican audience.
He further emphasized his point by pointing to the stage where he stood, implying that Biden would struggle to leave the stage due to his reliance on medication. Trump even mimicked Biden, pretending to look confused and repeatedly saying "thank you."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden has also recently taken aim at Trump while on the campaign trail.
On Tuesday, November 19, the president spoke at an event in San Francisco where he criticized Trump’s comments regarding migrants "poisoning the blood of our country."
Biden said Trump was a “loser” who was invoking “language you heard in Nazi Germany in the 30s” when speaking about how he would deal with the country’s foes.
“There's a lot of reasons to be against Donald Trump, but damn, he shouldn't be president,” Biden said before telling the crowd Trump only wanted back in office for “revenge and retribution.”
Despite being only a few years younger than Biden, Trump frequently uses his opponent's age as a talking point on the campaign trail. This mockery of Biden's age has become a prominent theme in Trump's speeches, highlighting the contrast between their energy levels.
Looking ahead, both Biden and Trump are the clear favorites to secure their party's nomination and are expected to face off in a rematch during the general election in November 2024.
Current polling from Real Clear Politics shows that the two candidates are neck and neck, with Trump holding a narrow average lead of 1.6%.
According to a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Trump still held a slight edge over the sitting president in a hypothetical rematch. However, the poll also found 9 percent of respondents were unsure who they would vote for, and another 5 percent said they were not planning to vote.
Those polled were asked if Biden’s age or Trump’s criminal charges were a bigger problem when it came to their fitness for the presidency, and voters were largely split.
About 42 percent said Trump’s criminal charges were a serious issue, while 41 percent said Biden’s age was. Only 8 percent said neither was a problem, and 9 percent said they were not sure.