Hitler's Birthplace to be Converted into a Police Station as Austria Looks to Distance Itself from Nazi Dictator

Photos and video footage were obtained by the Washington Post of workers installing fencing around the property and making preparations for the construction, reportedly expected to last approximately two years.

The completion date is set for 2026, at which point the police will move into the building.

While activists and critics appreciate the effort to repurpose the site, many oppose the idea of turning it into a police station. These individuals advocate for alternatives such as demolition, transforming the house into a memorial, or creating an exhibition space.

The memorial stone outside the property with the inscription, "For freedom, democracy and liberty. Never again fascism. Millions of dead are a warning" is expected to remain.