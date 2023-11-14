Joe Biden Trashes 'P----' David Axelrod After Ex-Obama Aide Calls on 80-year-old Prez to Drop Out of 2024 Race: Report
Joe Biden attacked David Axelrod this month after the former Obama aide called on the 80-year-old president to end his 2024 re-election run, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Axelrod called on Biden to drop out of next year’s race for the White House last week, sources close to the struggling president claimed that Biden called the ex-Obama advisor a “p----.”
According to Politico, Biden called Axelrod a “p----” shortly after the New York Times published a poll that found Donald Trump beating the current commander-in-chief in five out of six key battleground states next year – including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
Axelrod took to X shortly after the Times poll was published and argued that Biden should consider ending his 2024 re-election run because “the stakes of miscalculation are too dramatic to ignore.”
“[Biden] is justly proud of his accomplishments,” Axelrod wrote last week. “Trump is a dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, norms, laws and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying. But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore.”
"Only [Biden] can make this decision,” he continued. “If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s.”
Axelrod then clarified his comments on Sunday during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union.
The former Obama strategist claimed that he did not call on Biden to drop out of next year’s race but that the 80-year-old commander in chief “ought to think about it.”
“I have no concerns about polls a year out. I mean, you have to look at them and analyze them and adjust,” Axelrod explained. “But I was in a situation as a strategist for Barack Obama in 2011 where we were facing some difficult polls.
“The one number in the polling that was concerning, and in the CNN poll that followed after the New York Times poll, had to do with age,” he continued. “And that’s one thing you can’t reverse.”
“No matter how effective Joe Biden is behind the scenes, in front of the camera, what he’s projecting is causing people concerns.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Axelrod’s initial remarks came after the Times and Siena College released a poll that found Biden trailing Trump by four to ten points in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
Many voters expressed concerns about the 80-year-old president’s age going into next year’s general election, while others expressed dissatisfaction with Biden’s current immigration, national security, and economic policies.
Biden dismissed the Times and Siena College poll on Thursday and insisted that he is beating Trump in “eight out of ten” battleground states.
“You don’t read the polls,” Biden barked at Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy last week. “Ten polls. Eight of them, I’m beating him [Trump] in those places. Eight of them.”
“You guys only do two,” the president continued. “CNN and New York Times. Check it out. Check it out. We’ll get you a copy of all those other polls.”