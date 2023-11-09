WATCH: Biden Goes Off on Fox News' Peter Doocy When Asked Why He's Trailing Behind Trump in Battleground States

The two had a playful banter as Doocy began his query and the president cut him off, patting him on the shoulder. "Why do you think I'll always take your questions?" Biden said with a smile. "It's a good one! I've got two good ones!" Doocy teased.

"Why do you think it is that people should be more concerned about abortion access than your age?" Doocy then asked, to which Biden replied, "I don't think it's a comparable comparison."

"Why do you think it is you're trailing Trump in all these swing state polls?" he inquired next, setting off Biden.