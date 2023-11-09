WATCH: Biden Goes Off on Fox News' Peter Doocy When Asked Why He's Trailing Behind Trump in Battleground States
President Joe Biden was determined to set the record straight when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked about reports of Donald Trump's polling lead in battleground states, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Biden answered a few rapid-fire questions on the South Lawn about the 2024 election before boarding a helicopter ahead of his flight to Chicago on Thursday.
The two had a playful banter as Doocy began his query and the president cut him off, patting him on the shoulder. "Why do you think I'll always take your questions?" Biden said with a smile. "It's a good one! I've got two good ones!" Doocy teased.
"Why do you think it is that people should be more concerned about abortion access than your age?" Doocy then asked, to which Biden replied, "I don't think it's a comparable comparison."
"Why do you think it is you're trailing Trump in all these swing state polls?" he inquired next, setting off Biden.
"Because you don't read the polls, obviously. There are 10 polls. Eight of them, I'm beating him in those states. Eight of them," the president doubled down.
"You guys only do two: CNN and New York Times. Check it out. We'll get you a copy of all those other polls," the president said.
- 'Count Kid, Count!' President Biden Fires Back At Reporters After Being Grilled Over Lack Of Campaign Events & Abortions
- President Joe Biden Claims Democrats Want Him To Run Again In 2024 Despite Poll Finding 64% Would Prefer Another Candidate
- President Joe Biden, 80, Jokes About His Age as Rumors Swirl He Will Drop Out of 2024 Race: ‘I’ve Been Doing This Longer Than Anyone!’
Another reporter chimed in to ask Biden for further clarification, questioning, "You don't believe you're losing in swing states?"
"No, I do not," Biden firmly stated.
The polls Doocy was referring to indicated that Biden is trailing behind Trump in five out of six major battleground states. Voters expressed concerns about his age and deep dissatisfaction over his handling of the economy among other issues.
A new CNN poll determined that Trump has garnered more support than Biden in a "hypothetical rematch."
Biden is the oldest president in American history and will celebrate his 81st birthday this month.
New York Times/Siena College polling showed Biden down by margins of four to 10 percentage points among registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania while he is ahead only in Wisconsin by two percentage points.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Biden is set to travel to Illinois on Thursday to share his support for unions and meet with United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain as well as members.
Biden will speak out about "his commitment to delivering for working families and creating good-paying union jobs," the White House said.
His remarks come shortly after SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios reached a tentative agreement to resolve the strike.