Another Biden Blunder: President, 80, Mixes Up Dates and Confuses His Inauguration With G7 Summit
President Joe Biden has once again gaffed while giving a public speech.
This time, he confused the dates of his inauguration, the G7 summit, and the NATO 2021 meeting, garnering him a new wave of criticism about his age and mental state, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Mail, during a speech in Arizona, where he was celebrating the construction of a library in honor of his late friend and Republican Senator John McCain, Biden addressed the future of democracy.
He began by highlighting his election in November 2020, proclaiming that "America is back," but also acknowledged the presence of a looming threat.
While speaking out against former President Donald Trump, Biden stumbled while discussing his conversations with world leaders, providing ammunition for his detractors.
Biden was elected on November 3, 2020, while his inauguration took place on January 20, 2021. He received a call from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on January 26, 2021. He attended the G7 summit in Brussels, Belgium, on June 13, 2021, followed by the NATO summit in Cornwall, England, on June 14, 2021.
Despite Biden's efforts to deliver an inspiring speech, Republicans swiftly seized upon this latest gaffe where he mixed up several of the dates above, sharing it widely across the internet.
A clip of the blunder was shared on X, formally known as Twitter, where one user commented, "I'd be surprised if Biden even knew where he was half the time."
Biden remained undeterred by the confusion and criticized his leading Republican opponent, Donald Trump. Biden painted Trump as a man driven by hatred and a thirst for revenge, who lacked loyalty to the principles of American democracy as the nation knows it.
In his speech, Biden also attributed the storming of the Capitol on January 6 to causing "institutional damage" and fostering "distrust and division" among Americans.
While Biden has refrained from commenting on the various criminal charges against Trump, he warned that the country's democracy would be at risk if Trump served a second term.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, during the speech at the Tempe Center for the Arts, a heckler interrupted Biden's remarks.
The lone protester called on Biden to declare a national emergency to address the climate crisis and unlock new federal regulations and funding in response to it. However, this interruption was unrelated to the speech's focus on honoring McCain and advocating for the preservation of American democracy.
The crowd quickly tried to silence the heckler, shouting phrases like "Sit down!" and "No!"
The 80-year-old Commander-in-chief addressed the protester directly, telling them, "I'll be happy to meet with you after I speak." The heckler persisted, and the crowd continued their attempts to stop him. Biden followed it up by saying, "Well, I'll tell you what, if you shush up, I'll meet with you immediately after this, okay?"