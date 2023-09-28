Joe Biden Heckled by Climate Activist While Honoring Late Senator John McCain

"Five years ago, when John was dying from brain cancer, John wrote a farewell letter to the nation," the President told the crowd. "His words track back centuries, to America's founding, toward the triumphant future. Here's what John wrote, and I quote: 'We are citizens of the world, the world's greatest republic, a nation of ideals, not blood and soil.' Americans never quit, Americans never hide from history. John was right."

However, just as President Biden was gaining momentum, a climate activist interrupted the speech to question the President's stance on energy independence and his failure to declare a climate emergency.

The crowd quickly tried to silence the heckler, shouting phrases like "Sit down!" and "No!"