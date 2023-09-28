Joe Biden Heckled by Climate Activist While Honoring Late Senator John McCain
President Joe Biden delivered an impassioned speech on defending democracy in front of a mixed crowd in Tempe, Arizona, on Thursday, September 28.
The event, held to honor the late Senator John McCain, took an unexpected turn when a climate activist heckled the President during his remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The event began with an emotional introduction by Cindy McCain, widow of the late senator and Ambassador of the United Nations World Food Program. In her introduction, she highlighted McCain's unwavering commitment to democracy.
President Biden followed with moving remarks about McCain's legacy before delving into the defense of democracy and a rebuke of political violence.
"Five years ago, when John was dying from brain cancer, John wrote a farewell letter to the nation," the President told the crowd. "His words track back centuries, to America's founding, toward the triumphant future. Here's what John wrote, and I quote: 'We are citizens of the world, the world's greatest republic, a nation of ideals, not blood and soil.' Americans never quit, Americans never hide from history. John was right."
However, just as President Biden was gaining momentum, a climate activist interrupted the speech to question the President's stance on energy independence and his failure to declare a climate emergency.
The crowd quickly tried to silence the heckler, shouting phrases like "Sit down!" and "No!"
Undeterred, President Biden responded to the protester from the podium, stating, "I'll be happy to meet with you after I speak." The heckler persisted, and the crowd continued their attempts to stop him.
Keeping his composure, the 80-year-old politician made another offer, saying, "Well, I'll tell you what, if you shush up, I'll meet with you immediately after this, okay?"
In response to the President's offer, the heckler seemingly backed down, which was met with applause from the crowd.
Biden lightened the moment by adding humor, saying, "But democracy never is easy, as we just demonstrated."
The incident was captured on video and shared by CNN.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Biden finished his speech by honoring his late friend.
Cindy McCain, his widow, previously endorsed the former Obama VP in 2019. He ended up appointing to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture in his administration in 2021, and she became the executive director of the World Food Programme in early 2023.