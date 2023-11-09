Donald Trump Trashes Joe Biden's 'Incompetent' Foreign Policy Team Before Inflating North Korea's Population by 1.37 Billion People
Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden’s “incompetent” foreign policy team this week before accidentally inflating the population of North Korea by more than one billion people, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an amusing development to come as five of Trump’s GOP challengers for the 2024 White House debated in Miami on Wednesday night, the former president held an event of his own in nearby Hialeah.
The embattled ex-president utilized his Wednesday night rally to fire off much of his usual material – including multiple attacks against President Biden and the 80-year-old leader’s administration.
Trump also once again praised several foreign dictators during his fiery speech in Hialeah – including China’s Xi Jinping, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, and Russia’s Vladimir Putin – while warning about the possibility of an imminent World War Three.
“We have never been closer to World War Three and only for one reason – we have incompetent people talking on our behalf,” Trump said during his latest 2024 campaign rally.
“You know, when you deal with China, President Xi and North Korea, Kim Jong Un and Russia, Putin, you deal with all these people,” he continued. “The press hates when I say they’re smart.”
“Well, what am I supposed to say? They’re stupid?”
The embattled ex-president then mistakenly inflated North Korea’s population by 1.37 billion people.
“Kim Jong Un leads 1.4 billion people. And there’s no doubt about who the boss is,” he said. “And they want me to say he’s not an intelligent man. They get very personal when I say that because they’re fake news.”
“That’s why they do that. They’re fake,” trump concluded. “They’re fake people, and they’re hurting our country very badly.”
According to the most recent statistics, the population of North Korea currently sits at only 26 million people – meaning ex-President Trump mistakenly inflated the country’s population by a multiplier of 58.
Meanwhile, the population of China sits at roughly 1.4 billion people – meaning Trump most likely mistook North Korea’s population for that of China’s or confused North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s blunder in Hialeah on Wednesday night marked the second gaffe the ex-president committed in a matter of days.
Trump seemingly forgot what state he was in last month while holding another 2024 campaign rally in Iowa.
“Well, thank you very much, a big hello to a place where we’ve done very well. Sioux Falls,” he said despite being in Sioux City, Iowa and not Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “Thank you very much, Sioux Falls.”
“Oh it’s…oh is that right?” the former president said after an aide informed him of the embarrassing Sioux mistake.