Senator Tim Scott's Mystery GF Revealed as 47-year-old Interior Designer Mindy Noce During GOP Debate
Senator Tim Scott’s mystery girlfriend was revealed as a 47-year-old interior designer named Mindy Noce during the third GOP presidential debate in Florida this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after months of speculation regarding the South Carolina senator’s relationship status, Scott introduced Noce to the country shortly after the GOP debate in Miami came to an end on Wednesday night.
The pair posed for pictures together on the debate stage after the tense GOP primary showdown, and Scott, 58, was even spotted holding his 47-year-old mom-of-three girlfriend’s hand from behind his lectern.
The senator and Noce were first set up by Scott’s friend from church, according to Daily Mail. They later connected over God and began doing bible studies together.
Scott’s campaign team also revealed that the presidential hopeful and Noce have been dating “for around a year,” while Scott told reporters that he and his interior designer girlfriend have been dating for “several months.”
Noce, a South Carolina native, described herself as a “mover-and-shaker with a creative eye and love for people” on her interior design company’s website.
Scott skirted a reporter’s question on Wednesday night regarding whether Noce’s appearance at the third GOP debate in Miami marked a “soft launch” for the couple to take their relationship “more public.”
According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Noce filed for divorce from her husband – Peter Joseph Noce Jr. – in 2019 in Berkeley County, South Carolina.
The couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2022, and additional documents found that Noce’s ex-husband has a pending lawsuit against him in South Carolina. He also reportedly owes more than $1 million to the IRS.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the South Carolina senator was ridiculed in September after he described his then-unidentified girlfriend as a “lovely Christian girl” during an event in Iowa.
“I’m dating a lovely Christian girl,” he said at the time. “One of the things I love about the gospel of Jesus Christ is it points us always in the right direction.”
Scott then repeated that he has a girlfriend and “praised God” that his life “intersected at the right time with the right person.”
“I’m so thankful to know a risen savior who has helped guide my way,” he said, “and I’m so thankful that he’s allowed my life to intersect at the right time with the right person.”
“And I just say, praise the living God.”
Users on social media quickly ridiculed the 58-year-old unmarried GOP senator and expressed skepticism regarding Scott’s claim that he was dating a “lovely Christian girl.”
“Lies,” wrote one X user. “There's a good chance Tim Scott, who's in his late 50s, is still a virgin.”
“You don't know her, she goes to a different school,” another wrote. “She just lives in Canada.”