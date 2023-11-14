Your tip
Irina Shayk 'Trying to Walk Back Into' Tom Brady's Life Weeks After Couple's 'No Drama' Split: Report

tom brady and irina shayk break up after brief no drama romance report
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Irina Shayk is trying to mend her relationship with Tom Brady.

By:

Nov. 14 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Supermodel Irina Shayk is reportedly scrambling to salvage her romance with retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources claim the model is desperate not to get sacked twice in a row after she allegedly fumbled her relationship with the football legend — and Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper.

tom brady and irina shayk break up after brief no drama romance report
Source: MEGA

Shayk and Brady reportedly split with 'no drama' in October.

The fashion model, 37, was spotted strutting into Brady's New York City apartment on November 7, shortly after a spy reportedly told the National Enquirer that she was dumped by the seven-time Super Bowl champion — and was left high and dry by baby daddy Cooper.

"Irina tried to play both Tom and Bradley against one another — and she ended up losing both of them!" an insider told the outlet.

irina shayk not happy ex bradley cooper dating gigi hadid
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed the model tried to 'play' baby daddy Bradley Cooper and Brady against each other.

The Russian model appeared to intercept Brady after he and supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 43, ended their marriage after 13 years.

Brady seemed to be exclusively on Shayk's team when they were holed up in a Los Angeles hotel room for a steamy weekend, which took place less than two months after they first met in May in Sardinia, where the lavish wedding of billionaire art scion Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick took place.

tom brady dissolves tb business losing tons money report
Source: MEGA

Brady and Shayk were linked after the NFL star's divorce from supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

"The wedding was crawling with A-listers, but Irina made a beeline for Tom," an insider claimed. "She made the first move and pretty much seduced him!"

Another rendezvous at the retired athlete's Big Apple pad in September seemed to sack any doubts about them being a couple, despite Shayk enjoying a cozy Italian getaway weeks earlier with American Sniper star Cooper, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter, Lea.

However, sources alleged it was soon game over with Brady and Cooper, who reportedly began pursuing 28-year-old cover star Gigi Hadid.

irina shayk not happy ex bradley cooper dating gigi hadid
Source: MEGA

Shayk is reportedly 'trying to walk back into Tom's life' after their amicable split.

An insider confided to the outlet, "Irina is trying to walk back into Tom's life, but the clock may have run out."

Shayk's recent sighting at Brady's NYC apartment followed reports of the couple's amicable and "no drama" split.

According to TMZ, the separation was a long time coming, given the time apart in their budding relationship. Brady was spotted soaking up his retirement on his yacht in Miami, while Shayk was frequently seen out and about in New York City.

