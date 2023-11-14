Irina Shayk 'Trying to Walk Back Into' Tom Brady's Life Weeks After Couple's 'No Drama' Split: Report

The fashion model, 37, was spotted strutting into Brady's New York City apartment on November 7, shortly after a spy reportedly told the National Enquirer that she was dumped by the seven-time Super Bowl champion — and was left high and dry by baby daddy Cooper.

"Irina tried to play both Tom and Bradley against one another — and she ended up losing both of them!" an insider told the outlet.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.