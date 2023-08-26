Tom Brady 'Enjoying the Single Life,' Refuses to Get Hitched Again Despite Budding Romance With Irina Shayk
Tom Brady is "enjoying the single life" and has no desire to walk down the aisle again despite his red-hot romance with supermodel Irina Shayk, RadarOnline.com has learned.
If the cover girl wants a dazzling ring of her own to go along with the 7-time Super Bowl champ's collection, she may be barking up the wrong tree, insiders close to the NFL legend spilled, according to a sensational report.
"Tom has no intentions of settling down with Irina right now and is more interested in playing the field," said one source close to the former Tamba Bay Buccaneers quarterback months after Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022.
In February, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Brady made an effort to save his marriage after prioritizing his football career for so many years.
He delayed his $375-million Fox Sports gig to win back his ex-wife, according to a well-placed source, but the Brazilian bombshell had already come to terms with their split.
"The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele's complaints about Tom putting football before family, so he decided to show her he's willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX," RadarOnline.com discovered at the time.
On the heels of their split, it seems he has no interest in taking the plunge — even down the line.
"The last thing Tom wants is to get married again," dished the tipster. "He wanted to make Gisele jealous, and from what he's hearing from their mutual friends, the plan was a touchdown."
However, someone from Bündchen's inner circle previously disputed those claims and said she is accepting of her ex pursuing new romantic options. "Why wouldn't she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on."
In July, Shayk and Brady were caught gazing into each other's eyes, having also been spotted together at a boutique London hotel after meeting weeks earlier at the wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad.
Insiders told PEOPLE that Shayk, who was previously in high-profile relationships with actor Bradley Cooper and soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo, is smitten and considers the New England Patriots icon to be her "dream guy."
Meanwhile, Bündchen is also looking ahead as she considers dipping back into the dating pool. "Gisele wanted him to know he squandered his opportunities with her," the insider continued, according to the National Enquirer's shock report.
As for Brady, the tipster claimed that "he never wants to get married again. Irina's gonna find that out soon enough."