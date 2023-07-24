Supermodel Irina Shayk Rooted Against Retired Quarterback Tom Brady Before Their Rumored Romance
While supermodel Irina Shayk and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be on the same team when they were spotted together over the weekend, the model wasn't always a fan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brady, 45, was aware he had support from ex-wife Giselle Bündchen during big games. Little did he know another supermodel was actively rooted against him.
Back in 2018, Shayk went all-in for her Philadelphia Eagles as they faced off against Brady's New England Patriots.
Shayk was the furthest thing from a Brady fan when she cheered for the Eagles to defeat the Patriots at the 2018 Super Bowl, which the supermodel's team won 44-31.
It was hard for Shayk to not root for Philly, though. At the time, she was dating Bradley Cooper, a notorious Eagles fan who grew up just outside Philadelphia. Cooper and Shayk share a daughter, Lea.
Despite being decked out in Philadelphia gear as she cozied up with Cooper, Shayk appeared to put her allegiances aside for a shot at dating the Super Bowl winner.
Brady was spotted picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday afternoon — and took her back to his Los Angeles home. From the looks of the pick-up and drop-off, it appeared the two had enjoyed each other's company.
Brady and Shayk weren't seen again until the following day when Brady dropped her off at the same hotel.
Shayk was seen sporting the same all-white outfit she had on when the ex-NFL star picked her up — signaling she didn't expect the outing to last all night. Brady was seen at the hotel for a second time on Saturday.
For a second time within 48 hours, Shayk was spotted climbing into Brady's car before the two drove off together.
The duo looked to be enamored with one another and Brady was even seen gently touching Shayk's face while she sat beside him in the passenger seat once occupied by Bündchen.
Before their LA sighting, an insider told Page Six that Shayk had made a "beeline" toward Brady when they were at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick's wedding in May.
"She followed him around all weekend," the source said of the supermodel. "She was throwing herself at him."