Supermodel Irina Shayk Rooted Against Retired Quarterback Tom Brady Before Their Rumored Romance

While supermodel Irina Shayk and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be on the same team when they were spotted together over the weekend, the model wasn't always a fan, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brady, 45, was aware he had support from ex-wife Giselle Bündchen during big games. Little did he know another supermodel was actively rooted against him.

Back in 2018, Shayk went all-in for her Philadelphia Eagles as they faced off against Brady's New England Patriots.