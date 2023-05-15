Tom Brady Has Been 'Secretly Dating' Blonde Superstar After Gisele Bündchen Divorce: Sources
Tom Brady has been "hiding his misery" after his shock split from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — and the renowned NFL legend went to extra lengths to conceal his post-breakup blues, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Seeing Gisele flourish solo is eating away at him," an insider close to Brady said, claiming the retired gridiron great has been boasting to his inner circle that he's secretly dating a "blonde-haired superstar" although it's unknown who exactly caught his eye.
The source said that Brady isn't keen on getting serious just months after his divorce from the Brazilian bombshell was finalized in October. "He just wants to make Gisele jealous and project the image that he's a happy bachelor who's got it made."
It was previously claimed that Brady will be "looking for a regular girl he can settle down with" when he is ready to consider a long-term relationship again.
Just before his union was legally dissolved, the exes reached a marital settlement agreement three days earlier, which included a parenting plan for their kids.
At the time, Bündchen echoed Brady's public statement on how they would navigate the change within their own family after 13 years of marriage.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," the former Victoria's Secret Angel shared.
Bündchen has been linked to hunky jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, but a rep for the cover girl denied they were in a budding romance.
During an interview with Vanity Fair, Bündchen also shut down theories that she was dating real estate developer billionaire Jeffrey Soffer.
"I have zero relationship with him in any way. He's Tom's friend, not my friend," she explained. "I wouldn't be with his friend. I wouldn't be with this guy."