Gisele Bündchen Hits Met Gala Red Carpet Solo, Model Drops Jaws in Feathered White Gown After Tom Brady Divorce

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," meant to honor the late designer and the stars made sure to pick looks that paid tribute to his taste in fashion.

Gisele completed her glamorous look from the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2007 collection with a pair of sparkling diamond earrings and strappy heels to match, opting for a voluminous curled hairstyle for the A-list soirée.

Before arriving at the event, she was greeted by adoring fans who got the first glimpse at her elegant style for the evening.