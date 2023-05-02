Gisele Bündchen Hits Met Gala Red Carpet Solo, Model Drops Jaws in Feathered White Gown After Tom Brady Divorce
All eyes were on Gisele Bündchen as she commanded the red carpet solo at the 2023 Met Gala following her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com has learned, seemingly channeling her days as a Victoria's Secret Angel in a stunning white gown.
On Monday, the Brazilian bombshell stepped on the scene wearing a vintage Chanel number paired with a luxurious feathered coat that trailed behind her.
This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," meant to honor the late designer and the stars made sure to pick looks that paid tribute to his taste in fashion.
Gisele completed her glamorous look from the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2007 collection with a pair of sparkling diamond earrings and strappy heels to match, opting for a voluminous curled hairstyle for the A-list soirée.
Before arriving at the event, she was greeted by adoring fans who got the first glimpse at her elegant style for the evening.
Insiders close to the model said she has been "in a good frame of mind" after her split from Tom and is focusing on her career.
She feels "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time," the source told PEOPLE. "Gisele will do what she needs to do and go where she needs to be, and I think that includes the Met Gala red carpet."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Tom Brady 'Done With Models' After Divorce From Cover Girl Ex Gisele Bündchen: 'She Knows Everyone in the Industry'
- Taylor Swift Turned Down $100 Million Crypto Deal After Being Only Celebrity To Ask One Simple Question About FTX, Lawyer Reveals
- Tom Brady ‘Looking For A Regular Girl’ As He Starts Dating After Giving Up Hope On Winning Back Ex Gisele: ‘He’s Being Cautious’
The cover girl was candid about her painful breakup following her 13-year marriage to Tom in a Vanity Fair story published in January, describing the experience as a "death and rebirth" for her.
Gisele also aimed to squash rumors that she gave her ex an ultimatum: family or football.
"What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It's not so black and white," she added. "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart."
Gisele has been embracing her single status like Tom, who insiders said now has different qualities he is looking for his next partner.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the retired NFL quarterback is more keen to date "a conservative, traditional" woman instead of a model next time around.
Meanwhile, both exes are on the same page about amicably coparenting their kids.