Tom Brady Bans Jokes About Ex-Wife Gisele From Upcoming Comedy Roast: ‘It’s The One Rule’
Tom Brady’s has demanded there be no jokes about his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen during his upcoming comedy roast on Netflix, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources claim the recently retired 45-year-old NFL legend has decided to give stand-up comedy a try. Another insider claimed Brady has no intention of performing his own material but will be the subject of a roast.
“Tom is fine being the butt of jokes. Say whatever you want about him — but not about his family!” said the source. “It’s the one rule that’s nonnegotiable.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Tom decided to postpone his $375-million Fox Sports deal, where he will be the network’s NFL analyst, until 2023.
A source claimed Brady decided to delay the gig in a last-ditch effort to win back Gisele. Last year, the two divorce after 13 years of marriage. The two share a 13-year-old son Benjamin and a 10-year-old daughter Vivian.
Insiders claimed Gisele was furious with Tom for deciding to un-retire from the NFL and play another season. Sources claimed the supermodel felt her then-husband had broken his promise to spend more time with their family.
“The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele’s complaints about Tom putting football before family, so he decided to show her he’s willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX,” said a source. “His only goal right now is to get his family back.”
Gisele has appeared uninterested in reconciling with Tom. For her part, rumors have swirled for weeks that Gisele and her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente have been dating.
However, last week, it was revealed that Gisele has begun dating Tom’s billionaire friend Jeffrey Soffer.
Soffer was married to Elle McPherson from 2013 to 2017. "Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer," a source told Daily Mail. "They've been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week."
A source claimed that Gisele and Tom lived near Jeffrey in Florida during their marriage. Soffer’s net worth is estimated to be $2 billion while Tom has a fortune worth a reported $512 million.