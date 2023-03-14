Gisele Bündchen Jets To Costa Rica With Hunky Jiu-Jitsu Instructor (Again) As Ex Tom Brady Plots To Win Her Back

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted looking carefree in Costa Rica alongside her Jiu-Jitsu instructor as her ex-husband, Tom Brady, continues to plot a way to win her back months after their October 2022 divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Monday's tropical sighting of Bündchen, 42, with Joaquim Valente wasn't the first time the pair has been seen together on vacation, sparking dating rumors.

Before the former Victoria's Secret Angel soaked up the sun with Valente, her ex-husband made a desperate attempt to prove he was focused on rekindling their marriage.