Gisele Bündchen Jets To Costa Rica With Hunky Jiu-Jitsu Instructor (Again) As Ex Tom Brady Plots To Win Her Back

Source: mega
By:

Mar. 14 2023, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted looking carefree in Costa Rica alongside her Jiu-Jitsu instructor as her ex-husband, Tom Brady, continues to plot a way to win her back months after their October 2022 divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Monday's tropical sighting of Bündchen, 42, with Joaquim Valente wasn't the first time the pair has been seen together on vacation, sparking dating rumors.

Before the former Victoria's Secret Angel soaked up the sun with Valente, her ex-husband made a desperate attempt to prove he was focused on rekindling their marriage.

Source: mega

The model looked anything but concerned as she strolled the streets of Costa Rica.

Bündchen stunned, per usual, in a laid-back natural look. She wore a neutral sarong around her waist and a strapless bikini top that showed off her toned abs.

Valente also dressed down for the occasion and looked comfortable with Bündchen in a pair of khaki shorts, flip-flops, and a plain navy t-shirt.

Their sighting came just a few months after they last traveled to Bündchen's Costa Rican home for a romantic horseback ride through the jungle.

Source: mega

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Brady hoped his retirement — and new gig — would sway his ex-wife to rethink their divorce, but sources close to Bündchen said that ship has sailed.

"The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele’s complaints about Tom putting football before family, so he decided to show her he’s willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX," an insider told RadarOnline on Brady's career change. "His only goal right now is to get his family back."

Given the look of her tropical vacation, it appeared Brady's hail Mary attempt to repair the relationship fell short — and a source confirmed that Bündchen was "happier" than ever without him.

Gisele Bundchen
Source: mega

"Gisele has already moved on and isn’t emotionally attached to Tom anymore," an insider close to her claimed. "She's so happy to be working again."

Bündchen famously stepped away from modeling when she was at the height of her career, focusing her energy on her family with Brady.

Source: mega

Since her divorce was finalized, Bündchen reclaimed her talent and appeared to be living for herself.

But even after numerous vacations with Valente, which continued to fuel dating rumors, Bündchen has yet to confirm that they are anything more than just friends.

For now, it appeared that Bündchen was focused on creating new memories and revamping her modeling career while Brady gears up to take a seat off the field as an NFL analyst — and single father.

