Gisele Bündchen Dating Tom Brady's Billionaire Friend Jeffrey Soffer As NFL Legend Works Hard To Win Model Back

Less than six months since her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized, supermodel Gisele Bündchen has a new boyfriend — her ex-husband's billionaire friend Jeffery Soffer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gisele, 42, and Soffer, 55, have known each other for years due to the Miami real estate developer's friendship with Brady, 45.

Soffer, who's known for developing Miami's luxurious Fontainebleau Hotel, is no stranger to dating models. The real estate mogul was married to Elle McPherson, 58, from 2013 to 2017, making him a prime pick for Gisele.