Gisele Bündchen Dating Tom Brady's Billionaire Friend Jeffrey Soffer As NFL Legend Works Hard To Win Model Back
Less than six months since her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized, supermodel Gisele Bündchen has a new boyfriend — her ex-husband's billionaire friend Jeffery Soffer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gisele, 42, and Soffer, 55, have known each other for years due to the Miami real estate developer's friendship with Brady, 45.
Soffer, who's known for developing Miami's luxurious Fontainebleau Hotel, is no stranger to dating models. The real estate mogul was married to Elle McPherson, 58, from 2013 to 2017, making him a prime pick for Gisele.
Just after she was seen on tropical vacation with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica, Gisele has fueled new rumors that she's moved on from both Valente and Brady.
According to an insider close to the Brazilian model, Gisele and Valente weren't as serious as they appeared — and she's actually been cozy with Soffer for months longer than suspected.
Romantic horse back rides in Costa Rica and multiple vacations gave the impression that Gisele was smitten with Valente following her quick divorce from the NFL quarterback, but sources claim the Jiu-Jitsu instructor is not who swept Gisele off her feet.
"Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer," a source told the DailyMail. "They've been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week."
Aside from being close to each other in Miami — making an undercover relationship easier to manage — Soffer and Gisele share a lot in common
Both Gisele and Soffer have children from previous marriages — and Soffer is no stranger to navigating co-parent responsibilities.
After marrying McPherson, the couple blended their families with McPherson's two children from her relationship with French financier Arpad Busson, and Soffer's three children from a previous marriage.
Gisele and Brady had two children together over their 13-year marriage, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13.
Just a few months ago Soffer was seen with Brady as he spent quality time with Vivian in January.
Moreover, the Brady-Bündchen crew were Soffer's neighbors prior to the couple's divorce.
In 2020, when Brady and Gisele were on the hunt for land to build their "forever home," they settled on a piece of prime real estate in Miami's infamous 'Billionaire's Bunker' — and it just so happened to be next door to Soffer's own mega-mansion.
Soffer is estimated to be worth around $2 billion compared to Brady's $512 million
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources claim the Brady has been working overtime to try and win back his ex-wife. All signs point to her having fully moved on from the relationship.