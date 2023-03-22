Your tip
Gisele Bündchen Speaks Out About Divorcing Tom Brady, Shuts Down Ex-NFL Star’s Hopes For Reconciliation: 'The Death of My Dream'

Mar. 22 2023, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen has broken her silence about her decision to end her marriage with Tom Brady — and shut down any hope the ex-NFL star has for winning her back, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bündchen, 42, sat down with Vanity Fair to talk about her new life after Brady. Last year, the supermodel and NFL legend divorced after 13 years of marriage.

The model said she was still mourning “the death of my dream.” However, she said the split was both like a “death and a rebirth.”

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” Bundchen said. “I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did.”

Sources close to the couple claimed Bündchen was furious Brady decided to un-retire from the NFL and return for another season. An insider said she felt like her then-husband had broken a promise to spend more time with the family.

In the interview, Bündchen attempts to dispel that idea despite multiple sources coming forward. She said marriages aren’t broken overnight.

“That takes years to happen,” she said. “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever.

She claimed the talk that she gave Brady an ultimatum was untrue and “very hurtful.”

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It’s not so black and white,” she added. “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart.”

“You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part,” she added.

Bündchen said she still had love for Brady, telling Vanity Fair, “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

However, Bündchen’s answers make it clear that Brady has no chance of winning her back. Sources close to the situation revealed Brady has been focused on trying to win back his wife and bring his family back together.

One insider said, "His only goal right now is to get his family back.”

