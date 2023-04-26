Tom Brady 'Done With Models' After Divorce From Cover Girl Ex Gisele Bündchen: 'She Knows Everyone in the Industry'
Tom Brady has a new list of qualities he is looking for in a potential partner after his speedy divorce from his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and retirement "for good" from the NFL.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the famed quarterback wants his next flame to be "a conservative, traditional" woman after his fumbled marriage to the Brazilian bombshell, insiders close to the star athlete claimed.
"After Gisele, Tom is done with models," one source alleged, claiming there is more than one reason he wants to pursue someone with a low-key career down the line.
"Gisele still knows everyone in the modeling industry, and the last thing he needs is his ex-wife involved in his future love life," the source said.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Brady for comment.
It seems both of them were somewhat prepared for the end of their union, as the exes finalized the terms of their split on the very same day they filed, rendering both Brady and Bündchen single.
Their divorce followed reports which claimed that his dedication to football over family was a source of contention in their marriage.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen wrote in her social media announcement. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
A week after their divorce was finalized, the New England Patriots legend told reporters that he was simply trying to do his "best" on and off the field as he adapted to the changes in his personal life.
Brady and Bündchen, who were married from 2009 to 2022, dealt with the rumor mill post-split. More recently, the former Victoria's Secret Angel denied reports that she was dating the former football player's friend, billionaire Jeffrey Soffer.
An insider close to Bündchen also dodged claims that she was romantically involved with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, insisting he is a longtime family friend who has "taught her kids for years."