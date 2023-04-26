Tom Brady 'Done With Models' After Divorce From Cover Girl Ex Gisele Bündchen: 'She Knows Everyone in the Industry'

"After Gisele, Tom is done with models," one source alleged, claiming there is more than one reason he wants to pursue someone with a low-key career down the line.

"Gisele still knows everyone in the modeling industry, and the last thing he needs is his ex-wife involved in his future love life," the source said.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Brady for comment.

It seems both of them were somewhat prepared for the end of their union, as the exes finalized the terms of their split on the very same day they filed, rendering both Brady and Bündchen single.