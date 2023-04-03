Tom Brady ‘Looking For A Regular Girl’ As He Starts Dating After Giving Up Hope On Winning Back Ex Gisele: ‘He’s Being Cautious’

Tom Brady is on the hunt for a “regular girl” instead of a young starlet as he starts dating after throwing in the towel on his hopes of a reconciliation with his ex-Gisele Bündchen, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources said the future Hall of Famer, who was sacked by his supermodel wife, has been telling pals he’s looking for a more low-key lover as he eases into his post-gridiron days.