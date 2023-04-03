Tom Brady ‘Looking For A Regular Girl’ As He Starts Dating After Giving Up Hope On Winning Back Ex Gisele: ‘He’s Being Cautious’
Tom Brady is on the hunt for a “regular girl” instead of a young starlet as he starts dating after throwing in the towel on his hopes of a reconciliation with his ex-Gisele Bündchen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources said the future Hall of Famer, who was sacked by his supermodel wife, has been telling pals he’s looking for a more low-key lover as he eases into his post-gridiron days.
“Tom’s looking for a regular girl he can settle down with,” said the source. “He knows there are a lot of hot, young starlets lining up for a chance to join his team, but he’s being cautious.”
Although sexy Gisele, 42, has denied being involved with anyone lately, Tom has endured rumors after she was pictured huddling up with her hunky jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, 34, and Touchdown Tom’s billionaire fishing buddy Jeffrey Soffer, 55.
“Tom’s tired of taking it on the chin from Gisele,” said an insider. “He thinks it’s his turn now.”
Brady, 45, was recently seen flexing his pecs while tossing a football around on the beach with former New England Patriots teammates Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Danny Amendola.
“You can consider that a personal ad,” said a source. “He wants the women out there to know he’s still a hot property.”
The suddenly single superstar has attracted interest from a long list of A-list ladies since his divorce from Gisele last October, but he apparently hopes to find someone from another league.
“Tom doesn’t want to be burned by another supermodel,” said the source. “He’s just looking for someone normal to enjoy life with out of the spotlight.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom had been attempting to win back Gisele but had given up recently.
Earlier this year, a source claimed the NFL legend postponed his FOX Sports gig to 2024 in an effort to win back Gisele.
“The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele’s complaints about Tom putting football before family, so he decided to show her he’s willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX,” said a source close to the situation.
The plan has now been abandoned, sources claim.