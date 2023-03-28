Tom Brady Gives Up Hope On Winning Gisele Back, Hitting The Dating Scene Months After Divorce
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel on his desperate mission to win back his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed Brady, 45, has given up hope that he will win back the supermodel.
Now, an insider tells Page Six that the NFL legend has started to date only months after his divorce settlement was signed off on.
A source told the outlet that Brady “is dating around. He’s shopping. He is out and about.” Brady and his ex were married for 13 years and share two children.
Brady has an older son with his ex-Bridget Moynahan.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brady has been privately attempting to woo Gisele back as he wanted his family back together.
An insider said Brady even postponed his FOX Sports gig to 2024 to work on the matter. “The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele’s complaints about Tom putting football before family, so he decided to show her he’s willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX,” said a source close to the situation. “His only goal right now is to get his family back.”
However, sources close to the model said, “Gisele has already moved on and isn’t emotionally attached to Tom anymore. She's so happy to be working again.”
- Gisele Bündchen Speaks Out About Divorcing Tom Brady, Shuts Down Ex-NFL Star’s Hopes For Reconciliation: 'The Death of My Dream'
- Tom Brady Bans Jokes About Ex-Wife Gisele From Upcoming Comedy Roast: ‘It’s The One Rule’
- Gisele Bündchen Dating Tom Brady's Billionaire Friend Jeffrey Soffer As NFL Legend Works Hard To Win Model Back
Weeks later, Gisele sat down for a candid interview with Vanity Fair where she closed the book on any reconciliation.
Gisele said she was still mourning “the death of my dream.” Later, she said the split was both like a “death and a rebirth.”
“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” Bundchen said. “I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did.”
Gisele tried to shut down the claim she issued an ultimatum to Brady telling him to leave football or she was out.
“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It’s not so black and white,” she added. “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart.”
“You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part,” she continued.