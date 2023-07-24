Gisele Bündchen 'Not Happy' About Ex-Husband Tom Brady Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
Gisele Bündchen's ex-husband, Tom Brady, has moved on with fellow supermodel Irina Shayk nine months after the famous former flames finalized their divorce.
RadarOnline.com has learned that some people from the Brazilian bombshell's inner circle alleged that she is "not happy" about the pair's newfound connection, while others said Gisele is unfazed.
"Why wouldn't she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on," the insiders retorted to TMZ. RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Gisele.
Insiders previously told us that Tom was "looking for a regular girl" this time around, but he may have caught feelings now that he's back on the dating scene post-split.
The retired NFL star spent the entire weekend with Irina, who was in a high-profile relationship with actor Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019. She and the Hangover star share a daughter, Lea.
Tom was seen picking up Irina from the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday before heading to his Los Angeles home. The following morning, Irina left wearing the same outfit from the night before.
Later on, Tom picked up Irina again in his black Rolls-Royce and returned to his abode. While in the car, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star player was seen affectionately caressing the cover girl's face.
In the past, the Russian stunner had a short-lived fling with rapper Kanye West in 2021 and was romantically linked to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015.
Tom is now moving on months after RadarOnline.com confirmed that he and Gisele were both legally single in October after 13 years of marriage. At the time, the court officially declared the marriage was dissolved, citing that it was "irretrievably broken."
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," she shared in a statement.
As for Gisele's dating life, the model was rumored to be getting closer to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in the wake of her and Tom's divorce, which her team denied, and reps also shot down reports that she was dating the athlete's friend, billionaire Jeffrey Soffer.
Meanwhile, Tom and Gisele have continued to remain cordial as they coparent their children.
They share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, while he also shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.