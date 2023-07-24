Gisele Bündchen 'Not Happy' About Ex-Husband Tom Brady Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk

"Why wouldn't she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on," the insiders retorted to TMZ. RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Gisele.

Insiders previously told us that Tom was "looking for a regular girl" this time around, but he may have caught feelings now that he's back on the dating scene post-split.

The retired NFL star spent the entire weekend with Irina, who was in a high-profile relationship with actor Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019. She and the Hangover star share a daughter, Lea.