Gisele Bündchen Alludes To Rumors She's Moving On With Ex Tom Brady's Billionaire Friend After Divorce
Gisele Bündchen appears to be embracing her single status after becoming the subject of swirling romance rumors involving billionaire developer Jeffery Soffer, a friend of her ex-husband Tom Brady.
RadarOnline.com has learned the supermodel seemingly addressed the speculation about her love life in the caption of a sultry Instagram selfie.
"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth," the quote read alongside a photo of the Brazilian bombshell showing off her glowing complexion, wearing a white tank top and gold jewelry for her outdoor snap.
Insiders claimed Bündchen and Soffer, 55, have been seeing each other "for several months now" and allegedly meet in secret on a weekly basis.
Similar to the famous NFL legend ex of Bündchen who is worth roughly $250 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Soffer has an empire of his own.
The real estate developer and owner of Miami's Fontainebleau Hotel, also known for being the ex-husband of Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson, is worth an estimated $2.2 billion.
Reports about Soffer came weeks after the rumor mill went into overdrive over Bündchen spending time with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. They were first seen on a horseback ride and dining with her kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.
The pair were also spotted on a stroll together in Costa Rica this week, but Valente's brother also tagged along for the trip, indicating it was not a romantic getaway.
"He's been her kids' jiu-jitsu teacher for years," it was reported in November. "There's no truth to the rumors that they're dating."
Insiders claim that Brady is hardly out of the picture post-divorce, delaying his $375-million Fox Sports gig to the following year to win back his ex-wife.
"The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele's complaints about Tom putting football before family, so he decided to show her he's willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX," a source said, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported.
"His only goal right now is to get his family back," they added of the famed quarterback.
The former powerhouse couple were officially divorced in October, marking the end to their 13-year union and the beginning of a chapter in which they were both legally single. Per the court docs, they split as their marriage was "irretrievably broken."