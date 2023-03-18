Gisele Bündchen Alludes To Rumors She's Moving On With Ex Tom Brady's Billionaire Friend After Divorce

"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth," the quote read alongside a photo of the Brazilian bombshell showing off her glowing complexion, wearing a white tank top and gold jewelry for her outdoor snap.

Insiders claimed Bündchen and Soffer, 55, have been seeing each other "for several months now" and allegedly meet in secret on a weekly basis.

Similar to the famous NFL legend ex of Bündchen who is worth roughly $250 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Soffer has an empire of his own.