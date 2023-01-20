Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Takes Time Out From Bitter Breakup Beef To Cozy Up To Supermodel Irina Shayk
Shakira and Bradley Cooper, look away! The Hips Don't Lie singer's ex-boyfriend took a break from their petty beef to hang out with supermodel Irina Shayk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite seemingly reconciling with Bradley, Irina looked a bit too close for comfort when she posed for photos with Gerard Piqué at an NBA game in Paris.
Gerard, 35, couldn't wait to wrap his arms around the Victoria's Secret model, 37, going right for her waistline as photographers snapped away. The unusual pair kept it casual while watching the Detroit Pistons take on the Chicago Bulls at Accor Arena Bercy in the city of light on Thursday.
But Irina wasn't the only supermodel Shakira's ex-soccer star boyfriend was around.
RadarOnline.com has discovered that Naomi Campbell was also in attendance. Gerard looked surprisingly cheerful despite his private life being spilled to the public by Shakira — whom he shares two children with.
Hours before his appearance with Irina, the Grammy winner took a hit at Gerard by featuring a severed head in her music video while addressing a longstanding rumor that he cheated during their 11-year relationship.
In her latest music video Te Felicito, Shakira discovered a severed head inside a refrigerator in the music video — taking aim at her ex and seemingly confirming that she uncovered his alleged infidelity by opening the kitchen appliance.
As bizarre as it sounds — the rumors go like this: the Beautiful Liar singer allegedly opened her family's fridge to find someone had eaten strawberry jam while she was away traveling. According to ShowNews Today, Gerard and their sons don't like strawberry jam, so she knew someone else had been inside their home and felt comfortable enough to eat her food while she was gone.
Her newly released music video is just the tip of the iceberg.
After Shakira sang he "traded a Ferrari for a Twingo" in a separate diss track, Gerard turned the tables by showing up at work in the budget-friendly car.
His hilarious move came just days after she took aim at Gerard's mom, who is also her neighbor.
A large witch doll was spotted on Shakira's balcony, aimed directly at her one-time almost mother-in-law's home, with neighbors in the area revealing the performer wouldn't stop "blasting the song at full volume."
Shakira and Gerard ended their decade-long relationship in June. After wrapping up a custody agreement in November, the exes are still at odds.