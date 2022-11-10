'She Very Much Loves Him': Irina Shayk Wants To Get 'Back Together' With Baby Daddy Bradley Cooper

Model Irina Shayk wants to get back together with Bradley Cooper, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nThe former couple — who share a daughter, Lea — was seen out walking their dog in New York City, adding fuel to the rumors they might be reconciling."She would like for them to be back together," a source close to Shayk told People. They "have both been single and started hanging out more together," the insider said.\n\nAs RadarOnline.com reported, Shayk and Cooper were seen on parental duties for Halloween trick-or-treating with their daughter. The couple looked happy as they laughed together while walking from brownstone to brownstone with their 5-year-old spawn, who was dressed as a sparkly red devil for the costume-filled occasion.The source added that the model is "very happy to spend time with Bradley," and that she "very much loves him."\n\nCooper and Shayk dated from 2015 to 2019. Two years before their split, they welcomed their daughter. However, according to an insider, Shayk never got over Cooper. \n\nThe source claimed, "after they split, she missed him," adding, "she feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter."\n\n"Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad," the pal added. The two aren't just spending time in NYC together. A recent family vacation added to reconciliation speculation.In August 2022, Cooper and Shayk were caught on a tropical getaway amid rumors that Cooper was dating Huma Abedin, a former aide to Hillary Clinton. \n\nCooper squashed the relationship allegations when he was spotted in paradise with his ex and their daughter. The model posted snaps from the family trip, which included shark sightings and playing with pigs on the beach. After the trip, a source claimed the vacation led to Shayk wanting to expand her family with Cooper. \n\n"It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together," the source alleged. "She would like her daughter to have a sibling."\n\nThe source shared that Cooper was on board with the plan, too.