Gisele Bündchen's Fresh Start: Brazilian Supermodel 'Living it Up' After Painful Tom Brady Divorce: Sources
Gisele Bündchen is in "a great place mentally and physically" following her divorce from husband of 13 years Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As she adjusts to a new routine post-breakup, sources said the Brazilian bombshell is wasting no time dwelling on her heartbreak. Instead, she's diving back into her uplifting wellness regimen which involves eating organic foods and practicing yoga and martial arts.
"Gisele is proud of herself for finding the courage to do the right thing for herself and for Tom," said an insider. "There have been some hard times when she's missed him terribly, but she's focused on living her best life."
Bündchen proved that herself when she stepped out for the 2023 Met Gala, turning heads in a stunning vintage white Chanel gown with a feathered cape.
"It made her feel free and powerful," said one tipster. "She was the life of the party and clearly sent the message that she's ready to spread her wings."
Legal documents previously obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the court declared her marriage to Brady was dissolved in October, citing that it had been "irretrievably broken."
Prior to that, the exes reached a marital settlement agreement which included a parenting plan. Both parties agreed to joint custody of their kids, son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake. Brady is also father to son John "Jack" Edward Thomas shared with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Prior to her red carpet appearance, Bündchen addressed rumors that Brady's decision to unretire from the league in 2022 was the final straw, revealing their split was "not so black and white" and they ultimately grew apart. An insider said his tense schedule was partly to blame, claiming the famed Victoria's Secret Angel "desperately" tried to make things work.
"They were going down different paths for a while," spilled the source.
An insider close to Brady also said the retired gridiron great has been working to overcome his post-breakup blues, boasting to his inner circle that he's secretly dating a "blonde-haired superstar."
RadarOnline.com learned that Bündchen is "too busy to date right now" and is just "excited about the future" she is building with her kids, having cast doubt on reports that she was romantically involved with her jiu-jitsu teacher, Joaquim Valente, or Brady's billionaire real estate developer pal, Jeffrey Soffer.
Its claimed Bündchen and Brady are still on good terms and have a great deal of respect for each other on the heels of their split.