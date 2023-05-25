Gisele Bündchen's Fresh Start: Brazilian Supermodel 'Living it Up' After Painful Tom Brady Divorce: Sources

"Gisele is proud of herself for finding the courage to do the right thing for herself and for Tom," said an insider. "There have been some hard times when she's missed him terribly, but she's focused on living her best life."

Bündchen proved that herself when she stepped out for the 2023 Met Gala, turning heads in a stunning vintage white Chanel gown with a feathered cape.

"It made her feel free and powerful," said one tipster. "She was the life of the party and clearly sent the message that she's ready to spread her wings."