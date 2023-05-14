Tom Brady Shares Loving Mother's Day Tribute to Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen, 'Thank You for Your Love'

Brady's divorce from the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel came after widespread reports about Bundchen being unhappy with the sports legend unretiring for one more season in the NFL with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the mother-of-two fought back against the allegations telling the outlet, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever ... If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me."

"I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart," she continued. "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart. 'When I was 26 years old, and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together."