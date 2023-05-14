Tom Brady Shares Loving Mother's Day Tribute to Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen, 'Thank You for Your Love'
Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady shared an emotional tribute on Mother's Day to his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his mother, Galynn, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brady took to Instagram to share images of him with his ex and their family, including the former couple's two kids, Vivienne, 9, and Benjamin, 12. The post also included Bridgette Moynahan, Brady's ex before Gisele, and their son Jack.
The 45-year-old NFL legend wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives."
"Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones," he continued. "We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."
Brady's divorce from the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel came after widespread reports about Bundchen being unhappy with the sports legend unretiring for one more season in the NFL with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, the mother-of-two fought back against the allegations telling the outlet, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever ... If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me."
"I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart," she continued. "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart. 'When I was 26 years old, and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together."
She explained how they "wanted different things" but still loved one another. "It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."
When Brady announced his retirement on Instagram back in February, Bundchen commented under his post, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."
