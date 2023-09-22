'Now I'm Living': Gisele Bündchen Says Tom Brady Divorce Was 'Not What I Dreamed of' and Admits They 'Grew Apart'
Gisele Bündchen said she always envisioned an everlasting marriage with her ex-husband, Tom Brady, but found a silver lining as she navigates life as a divorcée.
"I look into my life and I wouldn't have it any other way," the former Victoria's Secret Angel said on CBS News Sunday Morning in a teaser clip of an interview set to air on September 24, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I wouldn't change absolutely anything."
Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and welcoming two children together, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also has an older son, Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.
"I mean, it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," Bündchen said of their split after speculation his choice to unretire from the NFL amid their marital struggles played a role. "My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen."
"But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart. He's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts other doors open," she continued.
Despite uncertainty over how her future will look, the catwalk icon said there are some changes she is liking to see. "I'm able to choose more of what I want," Bündchen explained. "I think before I was more surviving, and now I'm living, which is different."
Bündchen also spoke about the stress she endured at tough points in her modeling career and how it led to her fantasizing about "jumping out of the window," explaining at times it was too much to bear.
"Did you really think about jumping?" the host asked, to which she replied, "Yeah. For, like, a second, because you're like, I can't."
While a rep for the Brazilian bombshell denied reports that she has moved on with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, Brady sparked a connection with fellow supermodel Irina Shayk, who was recently spotted spending time with her ex Bradley Cooper.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com in May that Bündchen was focused on living clean post-split, and diving back into her uplifting wellness regimen which involves eating organic foods and practicing yoga and martial arts.
"Gisele is proud of herself for finding the courage to do the right thing for herself and for Tom," said an insider. "There have been some hard times when she's missed him terribly, but she's focused on living her best life."