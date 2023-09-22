'Now I'm Living': Gisele Bündchen Says Tom Brady Divorce Was 'Not What I Dreamed of' and Admits They 'Grew Apart'

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and welcoming two children together, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also has an older son, Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

"I mean, it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," Bündchen said of their split after speculation his choice to unretire from the NFL amid their marital struggles played a role. "My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen."

"But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart. He's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts other doors open," she continued.