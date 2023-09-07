Bradley Cooper 'Still Carrying a Torch' for Ex Irina Shayk, Squaring Off With Tom Brady for Model's Affections
Bradley Cooper has been "plotting" to get ex Irina Shayk back after she was spotted cozying up to NFL legend Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce, according to a sensational report.
RadarOnline.com has learned the A Star Is Born actor made a beeline for his former flame after rumors swirled in July that she was in a budding romance with the ex-New England Patriots quarterback, insiders with knowledge of the situation said.
The seven-time Super Bowl champ and cover girl enjoyed a red-hot weekend in L.A. this summer, having been photographed yet again after staying at the same hotel in London.
Cooper and Shayk have since sent fans for a loop amid speculation the A-listers may be giving their relationship another go after they were seen cavorting topless during a beach getaway in late August.
Shayk took to her Instagram story to share some snapshots from their relaxing beach outing, where she posed sans-shirt on some rocks, also sharing another snapshot of Cooper as he laid down in a kayak on the water while blocking his eyes from the sun.
"You could see this coming from a mile away," said a source of the exes who called it quits in 2019 after four years together and welcoming a daughter. "Now, it appears he's made his play."
Some social media users have argued they are just amicably co-parenting. However, other sources added fuel to the fire by claiming the embers were still smoldering.
"This seems to be proof-positive that Bradley is still carrying a torch for Irina," said one tipster, according to the National Enquirer. "Now, it's up to Tom to make the next move!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Cooper for comment.
Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Around that time, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and the famed Victoria's Secret Angel entered into a marital settlement agreement "which includes a parenting plan," according to docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Brady and Bündchen said they remained committed to raising their kids post-split.
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," the retired football star wrote. "We wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."
She echoed in her own statement, "I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."