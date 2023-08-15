'Not Just a Fling': Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Caught 'Holed Up' on Romantic Getaway Inside 5-Star London Hotel
Retired NFL star Tom Brady and model Irina Shayk took a romantic trip across the pond and spent two days "holed up" at a luxury London hotel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brady's first real love interest since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen was exposed last month when paparazzi caught the former pro quarterback picking up Shayk from her Los Angeles hotel — dropping her off the following morning.
If the duo's L.A. sighting ruffled Bündchen's feathers, their recent stay at The Twenty Two in London was likely unnerving.
According to the Daily Mail, Brady and Shayk had no interest in sightseeing and instead spent two days "holed up" at the five-star hotel.
After driving through the night from Birmingham on Saturday, Brady was said to have checked into the hotel at around 2 AM on Sunday. The couple kept a low profile for the next two days.
When Brady finally emerged at around 7:20 AM on Tuesday, the Super Bowl winner surreptitiously used a side door for his exit, photos obtained by the outlet revealed.
Brady dressed casually for his flight back to the States, wearing a black hoodie, dark denim jeans, Nike sneakers, and black sunglasses.
The former New England Patriots star appeared to pack light for the quick trip as he was seen carrying a camouflage duffle bag to his car. The exit looked to be a coordinated effort on the new couple's part.
Minutes before Brady was seen slinking into his own car, Shayk was spotted leaving the hotel from a different exit. She showed off her supermodel physique in a pair of leather shorts, knee-high black leather boots, and a graphic tee that she paired with a black trench coat.
Shayk made sure not to cross paths with Brady in the daylight when she left the hotel at around 9:30 on Monday. Around 11:15 AM, the model was seen returning to her luxury accommodations.
An insider gushed that Brady was "ecstatic" about his new connection with Shayk and claimed the former athlete found the model "extremely interesting."
"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," the source said.
The insider noted that Shayk was "not just a fling" and that he "really wants to make this work."
"He always told himself after his divorce that he would only get involved with someone that a future could be made, someone he could eventually introduce to his kids," the source continued on Brady's post-divorce dating life.
"He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go. He has zero worry with her, they seem to get each other and get along quite well."