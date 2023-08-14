'She Really Wants This': Irina Shayk Ghosting Friends to Safeguard Tom Brady Romance
Irina Shayk has "narrowed her inner circle" to avoid fumbling the ball when it comes to her budding romance with NFL legend Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said the supermodel is determined to give their connection a chance to thrive, even if that means cutting ties with some of her chatty pals.
"She's afraid any weird rumors might scare him off," a well-placed source told Page Six.
Shayk is putting her best foot forward and "really wants this to work," said the tipster, revealing he's got the criteria she is looking for in a partner. "Brady is her white whale. He's an all-American nice guy." RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Shayk for comment.
The cover girl and former Tamba Bay Buccaneers quarterback were first linked after their cozy car chat was photographed on July 24. Days later, the pair enjoyed a "private and ensconced" dinner date at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca.
Shayk shares a child with actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she had been in an off-and-on relationship. Prior to that, she dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.
As for Brady, his marriage to Gisele Bündchen was finalized in October 2022 after 13 years together.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she wrote in her split announcement.
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned earlier this year that both parties had tried to reconcile before parting ways.
Tipsters said that Brady even delayed his $375-million Fox Sports gig to next year to win back his now-ex. "His only goal right now is to get his family back," they revealed at the time.
Bündchen is said to be unfazed that Brady is moving on despite rumors that she wasn't happy about his choice. "She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on," an insider told TMZ.
Meanwhile, one report claimed that Cooper had some concerns about Shayk's new flame if their relationship does get serious. One insider alleged, "Bradley is also afraid Tom is going to move into his daddy territory — a move he considers offsides."