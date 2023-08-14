'She Really Wants This': Irina Shayk Ghosting Friends to Safeguard Tom Brady Romance

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned earlier this year that both parties had tried to reconcile before parting ways.

Tipsters said that Brady even delayed his $375-million Fox Sports gig to next year to win back his now-ex. "His only goal right now is to get his family back," they revealed at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.