Bradley Cooper 'Mad' Irina Shayk's Dating Tom Brady, Wants Retired NFL Star to 'Get Lost': Report
Jealous Bradley Cooper is allegedly hopping mad over football legend Tom Brady making a play for his supermodel baby mama, Irina Shayk, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 46, and the Russian runway vixen, 37, are interested in seeing where things take them after spending a red-hot weekend together in Los Angeles.
The touchy-feely couple was caught on camera looking cozy — less than two months after meeting in Italy at the lavish $13 million wedding of billionaire Joe Nahmad.
A source squealed to National Enquirer that Brady was "humiliated" when ex Gisele Bündchen, 43, his supermodel wife of 13 years, appeared to move on with hunky jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in 2022 — less than a month after their divorce — although she denied the romance.
Tipsters told the outlet the pigskin pro's marriage with the Brazilian beauty fizzled for good when the quarterback didn't score in the sack for 178 days — causing his hot-to-trot honey to leave him in the dust.
"Tom has countered by dating a younger woman in an attempt to reshape his image — from a guy who hated sex to a stud who can't keep his hands off women!" squealed the source.
"He's also started to work out with weights to compete with Gisele's more muscled boytoys," the insider claimed. Meanwhile, the source claimed Cooper — the father of Shayk's six-year-old daughter, Lea — isn't pumped up about the pair's romance because he's still carrying a torch for his former flame.
"Bradley is also afraid Tom is going to move into his daddy territory — a move he considers offsides," another source confided to National Enquirer, predicting the macho men are heading toward a "testosterone-fueled smackdown."
The American Sniper star, 48, and Shayk called time on their four-year relationship in 2019 — but they were spotted showing some PDA as late as last year.
Now, a pal said Cooper wants Brady to "get lost!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cooper's rep for comment.
The Oscar winner better move fast if he wants to call a flag on the play. Shayk has already stayed overnight with the retired NFL stud. Insiders told PEOPLE that Brady invited the model to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles" for a romantic weekend. "They spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house" where he was staying."
Cooper isn't the only ex who's allegedly not thrilled with the new romance. Bündchen was reportedly "not happy" when she heard about Brady's spark with Shayk — however, it was later claimed that she doesn't care about her ex-husband's love life.
"She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on," an insider told TMZ last month.