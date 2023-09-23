Irina Shayk Will 'Soon' Meet Tom Brady's Kids, Bradley Cooper 'Being Respectful' Of Ex's New Romance

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady are ready to take a big step in their relationship and it appears her ex Bradley Cooper is getting on board, or at least being cordial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The NFL star and Russian supermodel are "getting serious," one insider said, according to a sensational report after the two were spotted spending time at his New York City apartment. "Soon Irina will meet Tom's kids and Tom will meet Irina's daughter."