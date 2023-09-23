Irina Shayk Will 'Soon' Meet Tom Brady's Kids, Bradley Cooper 'Being Respectful' Of Ex's New Romance
Irina Shayk and Tom Brady are ready to take a big step in their relationship and it appears her ex Bradley Cooper is getting on board, or at least being cordial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The NFL star and Russian supermodel are "getting serious," one insider said, according to a sensational report after the two were spotted spending time at his New York City apartment. "Soon Irina will meet Tom's kids and Tom will meet Irina's daughter."
Their romance appears to be heating up as the pair previously spent two days together at Twenty Two Hotel in London's Mayfair area before leaving the hotel separately.
Brady co-parents son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen as well as son Jack with actor Bridget Moynahan. Jack recently turned 16.
The former New England Patriots legend and Brazilian bombshell finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage.
Shayk, for her part, co-parents daughter Lea, 6, with Cooper following their split. The exes called it quits in 2019 after dating for four years.
The cover girl and Hangover star ignited reconciliation rumors just weeks ago when she shared a topless snap of herself while on a getaway with Cooper, with whom she also shared a photo of him relaxing on a kayak, making it clear they are still on good terms.
Insiders said they maintained a close friendship while raising their daughter.
Now that she is getting to know Brady, fresh sources told The National Enquirer that "both men are being very respectful about the complications and have spoken with each other about how to make the situation as easy as possible for all their children."
Meanwhile, Bündchen and her kids have settled into Miami and appear to be adjusting well. "I love the sunshine. Wherever the sun is, I feel like the happiest always," she told PEOPLE. As for the kids, "They're getting to know friends in school. They like it. It's just all new. But they're really liking it and they're getting into their things."
Vivian has joined the school swim team and Benjamin started playing football, wearing No. 12 to pay homage to his star QB dad. Their son has dabbled in art and piano while their daughter really enjoys horseback riding.
"I just feel so proud of them. They're so loving," she gushed. "They're growing up to be just so thoughtful and considerate of others."