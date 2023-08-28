Irina Shayk and Ex Bradley Cooper Go Topless on Vacation Together After PDA Snaps With Tom Brady
Irina Shayk soaked up the sun with ex Bradley Cooper during an end-of-summer getaway just weeks after she ignited romance rumors with newly single NFL legend Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Shayk captured some of her relaxing vacation in sultry shirtless snaps shared to her grid, showing the Russian-born supermodel posing on the rocks in black bikini bottoms, white Nike socks, and climbing sneakers after taking a dip in the water.
The famed Victoria's Secret angel, meanwhile, shared another alluring photo to her Stories that raised eyebrows, a black-and-white image of the Hangover actor laying sans-shirt in a kayak on the water, holding his hand over his eyes with a paddle nearby.
Cooper and Shayk, who were first linked in 2015, called it quits in June 2019 and have been co-parenting daughter Lea.
"Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet," she previously shared about their relationship. "That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."
Earlier this month, Shayk and Brady were photographed exiting the same five-star hotel in London after spending a Sunday and Monday "holed up" inside The Twenty Two following their cozy PDA snaps in his car.
A source from their inner circle told Entertainment Tonight that "Irina and Tom are having a great time together," though "it isn't super serious yet."
Brady has started dating again after he and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, divorced in October 2022. Brady and Bündchen share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian while he is also dad to son Jack from his previous relationship.
Sources close to the cover girl denied reports that she was not happy her ex had moved on with Shayk. "Gisele is proud of herself for finding the courage to do the right thing for herself and for Tom," said an insider, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported.
"There have been some hard times when she's missed him terribly, but she's focused on living her best life."
Bündchen and Brady both confirmed their split was amicable after well-placed insiders claimed he delayed his $375-million Fox Sports gig to win back his ex-wife, but it was apparently too late as the Brazilian bombshell had already come to terms with their split.
"They were going down different paths for a while," spilled another tipster.