Irina Shayk and Ex Bradley Cooper Go Topless on Vacation Together After PDA Snaps With Tom Brady

"Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet," she previously shared about their relationship. "That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

Earlier this month, Shayk and Brady were photographed exiting the same five-star hotel in London after spending a Sunday and Monday "holed up" inside The Twenty Two following their cozy PDA snaps in his car.

A source from their inner circle told Entertainment Tonight that "Irina and Tom are having a great time together," though "it isn't super serious yet."