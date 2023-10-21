Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Break Up After Brief 'No Drama' Romance: Report
Former NFL star Tom Brady and Russian model Irina Shayk have reportedly decided to call it quits on their lowkey romance after only a few months, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources connected to the former couple, the split appears to have been amicable, with "no drama" or scandal involved.
Last month, the couple was spotted arriving at Brady's Tribeca apartment just minutes apart after Shayk attended the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week presentation.
According to TMZ, the 46-year-old quarterback and the 37-year-old supermodel have decided to mutually end their brief romance.
The writing seemed to be on the wall as they both spent a significant amount of time in separate cities. Brady was recently seen enjoying his retirement on his yacht in Miami, while Shayk was frequently spotted in New York.
Shayk had previously dated soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and A Star is Born actor/director Bradley Cooper. Around the same time, Brady announced his split from his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, in 2022 after 13 years of marriage, soon after he retired from the NFL.
The decision to come out of retirement and play one last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly put a strain on his marriage.
One source told People at the time, "Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him."
In divorce filings, the marriage was determined to be "irretrievably broken."
Speaking on his Let's Go! podcast, Brady recently opened up about the 'drama' he had to deal with over the past few years.
"We should all have self-awareness. It's a hard trait to have. We're in a culture where it's hard to own up to things these days," he said.
"For someone like me, I'm in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing," he continued. "I don't want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a source claimed that Brady "has no intentions of settling down with Irina right now and is more interested in playing the field."
There were also reports about Shayk meeting the football legend's kids.
Brady co-parents son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Bündchen, as well as co-parenting his eldest son Jack, 16, with actress Bridget Moynahan.
Shayk co-parents her daughter Lea, 6, with Cooper.