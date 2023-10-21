Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Break Up After Brief 'No Drama' Romance: Report

Last month, the couple was spotted arriving at Brady's Tribeca apartment just minutes apart after Shayk attended the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week presentation.

According to TMZ, the 46-year-old quarterback and the 37-year-old supermodel have decided to mutually end their brief romance.

The writing seemed to be on the wall as they both spent a significant amount of time in separate cities. Brady was recently seen enjoying his retirement on his yacht in Miami, while Shayk was frequently spotted in New York.