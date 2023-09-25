Eagles vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 3
The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off in an NFL Week 3 matchup at Raymond James Stadium on Monday. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Eagles vs. Buccaneers betting guide, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Eagles are the favored team against the Buccaneers on Monday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 46.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Eagles -4 (-110), Buccaneers +4 (-110)
- Moneyline: Eagles -225, Buccaneers +194
- Total: Over/Under 46 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Eagles vs. Buccaneers matchup using trusted data and analytics to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Let's dive into it – who's going to win? According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the Eagles have a 68% chance of beating the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the Eagles (-4) have a 54% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 46 points has a 52% chance of going under.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Eagles vs. Buccaneers
Our free data-driven pick for the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game on Monday is to bet on the Eagles -4 (-110).
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Eagles-Buccaneers Week 3 Player Props
An exciting way to wager on Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Eagles and Buccaneers can be seen below.
According to our model, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Eagles vs. Buccaneers.
Hurts has a 12.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Monday. The Eagles QB has a 50.8% probability of reaching the end zone at any point during the game.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Hurts: 12.9% probability
- A.J. Brown: 9.9% probability
- DeVonta Smith: 7.7% probability
- Dallas Goedert: 6.9% probability
- D'Andre Swift: 6.9% probability
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Rachaad White: 10.1% probability
- Mike Evans: 8.9% probability
- Chris Godwin: 7.5% probability
- Baker Mayfield: 5.3% probability
- Cade Otton: 3.9% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Hurts: 50.8% probability
- A.J. Brown: 41.5% probability
- DeVonta Smith: 34.4% probability
- Dallas Goedert: 31.1% probability
- D'Andre Swift: 30.9% probability
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Rachaad White: 42.7% probability
- Mike Evans: 38.6% probability
- Chris Godwin: 33.8% probability
- Baker Mayfield: 25.0% probability
- Cade Otton: 19.3% probability
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium has the Eagles winning 24-20.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Eagles vs. Buccaneers
Monday's NFL Week 3 game between the Eagles and Buccaneers on Monday is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. ET.
