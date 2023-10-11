Tom Brady 'Dissolves' TB12 Health and Performance Business After 'Losing Tons of Money': Report
Tom Brady allegedly dissolved his TB12 health and performance business this month after “losing tons of money,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Brady once again retired from the NFL earlier this year, sources familiar with the matter claimed that the former quarterback is “no longer in business” with TB12 partner Alex Guerrero.
The source also claimed that Brady is closing “all TB12 facilities” as he looks toward a “new business model.”
“Word I’m hearing is that Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero are no longer in business together,” former New England Sports Network host Dale Arnold wrote on X on Tuesday.
“TB12 seems to be closing all facilities and there may be a new business model for Brady,” Arnold added.
Guerrero seemed to deny Arnold’s report when approached by the Boston Globe about the TB12 rumors.
“Tom and I are still in business together,” he told the outlet.
Meanwhile, the Boston-based sports outlet WEEI confirmed Arnold’s initial report about TB12 and appeared to confirm that Brady and Guerrero split as business partners.
According to WEEI, Brady “sold off most of his TB12 shares” last year because the company was “losing tons of money.”
“The business side of TB12 was not working in Brady’s favor, and he sold off most of his share of the company close to a year ago,” an insider told WEEI this week. “TB12 was losing tons of money.”
The Boston-based sports outlet also reported that TB12 will be “rebranded” into TBRx and that the newly branded company – which will allegedly be led by Guerrero – will open its first store in Massachusetts on October 23.
TBRx’s website lists Brady as a TBRx client and includes a testimonial from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
“I have personally witnessed the transformative power of Alex’s total body recovery approach throughout my career,” Brady wrote. “It has been instrumental in keeping me at my peak performance level year after year.”
“TBRx will undoubtedly extend the benefits of this method to many others, allowing them to thrive both on and off the field,” the former quarterback added.
Brady and Guerrero were last seen together on Sunday night as the pair sat courtside to watch the first game of the WNBA finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the rumors connected to Brady’s TB12 business come just months after the former football star retired from the NFL for a second time in February 2023.
The TB12 news also comes nearly one year after Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.