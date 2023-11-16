Donald Trump Attending Next GOP Primary Debate? Secret Service Spotted Scoping Out Alabama Venue
Donald Trump may finally attend a GOP primary debate after the Secret Service was spotted scoping out the Alabama venue where the latest showdown will take place next month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after the former president blew off the three previous GOP primary debates, Trump may attend the next debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on December 6.
According to sources familiar with the matter, Secret Service agents were spotted scoping out the venue at the University of Alabama on the same day that NewsNation announced it would be hosting the next debate.
Insiders told TMZ that several Secret Service agents visited the Moody Music Building Concert Hall on November 9 and “walked the premises both inside and out” – suggesting the embattled ex-president may have decided to make an appearance.
Also interesting is the fact that ex-Fox News host Megyn Kelly will sit in as one of the three moderators overseeing the GOP primary debate in Alabama on December 6.
Trump and Kelly engaged in an infamous sparring match during another GOP primary debate back in 2015, and the pair may come head-to-head once again should the embattled ex-president attend the next Republican showdown.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Trump has dismissed each of the last GOP primary debates as next year’s presidential election draws increasingly nearer.
The ex-president attacked the Republican National Convention following the second GOP primary debate of this election cycle. He suggested the RNC cancel all future primary debates so the party could "train its fire” on President Joe Biden.
“Tonight’s GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump,” Trump’s 2024 campaign senior advisor, Chris LaCivita, wrote to the RNC in September.
“President Trump has a 40- or 50-point lead in the primary election and a 10-point lead over Joe Biden in the general election, and it’s clear that President Trump alone can defeat Biden,” LaCivita continued.
- Ex-president Donald Trump EXPLODES on RNC: Refuses to Participate in 2024 Republican Primary Debates
- Donald Trump Demands the RNC Cancel All Future Primary Debates So the GOP 'Can Train Its Fire on Crooked Joe Biden'
- 'Boring and Inconsequential': Trump Calls on Republican National Committee to 'Put an End' to Primary Debates
“The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House.”
Trump remains the frontrunner in the GOP primary race for the 2024 White House, and many of his initial challengers – such as former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott – have recently dropped out of the race altogether.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Challengers Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy have confirmed that they will be at the December 6 debate in Tuscaloosa next month, while four of Trump’s other GOP primary rivals – including Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, Asa Hutchinson, and Ryan Binkley – have not yet accepted the invitation.
“It’s time for the Republican establishment to stop wasting time and resources trying to push weak and ineffective RINOs and never-Trumpers that nobody wants, and nobody is going to vote for,” Trump said during a rally earlier this month regarding the GOP debates.
“Do you think we did the right thing by not participating?” he continued. “I’m standing in front of tens of thousands of people right now, and it’s on television.”
“That’s a h--- of a lot harder to do than a debate.”