GOP Dropout Tim Scott's Mystery GF Sued for $1.2M 'Shell and Scam' Scheme Dating Back to 2017: Report

GOP dropout Tim Scott's mystery girlfriend, Mindy Noce, found herself in an unfavorable spotlight this week after damning court papers from her past were uncovered, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a concerning development to come just days after Scott officially introduced Noce as his girlfriend during last week’s GOP debate in Miami, it was revealed that the 47-year-old interior designer was involved in an alleged “shell and scam” scheme dating back to 2017.