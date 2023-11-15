GOP Dropout Tim Scott's Mystery GF Sued for $1.2M 'Shell and Scam' Scheme Dating Back to 2017: Report
GOP dropout Tim Scott's mystery girlfriend, Mindy Noce, found herself in an unfavorable spotlight this week after damning court papers from her past were uncovered, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a concerning development to come just days after Scott officially introduced Noce as his girlfriend during last week’s GOP debate in Miami, it was revealed that the 47-year-old interior designer was involved in an alleged “shell and scam” scheme dating back to 2017.
According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail on Tuesday, Noce and her ex-husband – Peter “Jay” Noce – were accused of establishing shell companies to hide their assets and evade responsibility in a botched deal that involved $1.2 million.
Valley Printing, a British company, reportedly claimed that the Noces refused to grant access to company records after Valley Printing purchased a ten percent stake in the then couple’s company, Bravas Partners LLC, in 2015.
Valley Printing also alleged that the Noces created two other companies – Wild Dunes Investments and Beresford Creek Holdings – which were accused of being "without capital or assets" and used as shell companies to avoid liability for their potentially illegal actions.
The British company claimed that some of the money Valley Printing invested in Bravas Partners was used for the couple's own indulgences – including lavish vacations and private aircraft.
That case ultimately reached an out-of-court settlement in 2018, although the specific terms of the settlement were not mentioned in the court documents uncovered by Daily Mail this week.
Newfound details connected to the couple’s 2019 divorce were also uncovered on Tuesday.
Senator Scott’s girlfriend accused her then-husband of being addicted to opioids and alcohol in a 2019 divorce petition, and she reportedly claimed that there was “no hope for reconciliation” due to her ex-husband's alleged addiction habits.
Meanwhile, Peter Noce has faced additional legal troubles as of late and was recently ordered to pay $1.8 million to a former Hollywood script editor who invested $250,000 in a failed business venture.
Noce’s ex-husband also recently faced a judgment against him in connection to a $300,000 investment from a prominent Charleston specialist.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Scott and Noce’s romantic relationship was exposed last week when the South Carolina senator introduced the 47-year-old interior designer as his girlfriend during the third Republican primary debate in Miami.
Scott later revealed that the pair had been dating for about a year before he introduced her at the debate.
“She was at my kickoff when I announced my candidacy back in May,” Scott, 58, told reporters.
“So the good news is we continue to have a healthy relationship, thankfully, both love the Lord and have a healthy respect for one another, and I tell you, we have a lot of fun together,” he added.
Scott then suddenly dropped out of the 2024 GOP primary race on Sunday night.
“I love America more today than I did on May 22,” the South Carolina senator said over the weekend.
“But when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate,” he announced. “I am suspending my campaign.”