Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Elon Musk

'World's Richest B----': Elon Musk Backtracks as Backlash Grows Over His Support For Anti-Semitic Tweet

elon musk backtracks backlash supporting tweet antisemitic jewish community
Source: MEGA

The backlash continues to grow.

By:

Nov. 16 2023, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Elon Musk's attempts to calm down accusations he supported an antisemitic statement were met with more backlash, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, the Tesla CEO wrote “You have said the actual truth” under a post written about the Jewish community.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk backtracks backlash supporting tweet antisemitic jewish community
Source: MEGA

Musk backtracked after his initial comment.

The post read, “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

The person added, “I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest s--- now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much.”

A couple of hours later, Musk tried to clarify by writing, “decolonization' necessarily implies a Jewish genocide, thus it is unacceptable to any reasonable person."

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk backtracks backlash supporting tweet antisemitic jewish community
Source: MEGA

Musk was labeled the world's "richest bigot."

The billionaire then attacked the Anti-Defamation League which previously criticized him.

“And, at the risk of being repetitive, I am deeply offended by ADL's messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind’' he said.

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat.”

Musk ended, “I’m sick of it. Stop now.”

MORE ON:
Elon Musk
elon musk backtracks backlash supporting tweet antisemitic jewish community
Source: MEGA

Musk denied he was attacking the Jewish community.

Article continues below advertisement

One follower replied, “Yes, but this is not fair to say or truthful to say that ‘Jewish communities’ promote dialectical hatred towards white. Say what you want about the ADL, but don’t generalize the Jewish community.”

The billionaire responded, “You right that this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL.”

Another told Musk, “You just used Nazi talking points to criticize Jews my dude.”

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk backtracks backlash supporting tweet antisemitic jewish community
Source: MEGA

Musk has been criticized for previous statements many believed to be

One Twitter user expressed his anger at Musk’s remarks. He said, “I would go further: the guy Elon is agreeing with actually says “Jewish communities have been *pushing*” racism against white people. This is a straight-up neo-Nazi talking point, and Elon calls it “the actual truth.”

This morning, the popular conservative website The Drudge Report posted the Musk story with the headline, “The World’s Richest Bigot. Another Twitter Firestorm Against Jews.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.