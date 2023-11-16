'World's Richest B----': Elon Musk Backtracks as Backlash Grows Over His Support For Anti-Semitic Tweet
Elon Musk's attempts to calm down accusations he supported an antisemitic statement were met with more backlash, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, the Tesla CEO wrote “You have said the actual truth” under a post written about the Jewish community.
The post read, “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”
The person added, “I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest s--- now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much.”
A couple of hours later, Musk tried to clarify by writing, “decolonization' necessarily implies a Jewish genocide, thus it is unacceptable to any reasonable person."
The billionaire then attacked the Anti-Defamation League which previously criticized him.
“And, at the risk of being repetitive, I am deeply offended by ADL's messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind’' he said.
He added, "The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat.”
Musk ended, “I’m sick of it. Stop now.”
One follower replied, “Yes, but this is not fair to say or truthful to say that ‘Jewish communities’ promote dialectical hatred towards white. Say what you want about the ADL, but don’t generalize the Jewish community.”
The billionaire responded, “You right that this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL.”
Another told Musk, “You just used Nazi talking points to criticize Jews my dude.”
One Twitter user expressed his anger at Musk’s remarks. He said, “I would go further: the guy Elon is agreeing with actually says “Jewish communities have been *pushing*” racism against white people. This is a straight-up neo-Nazi talking point, and Elon calls it “the actual truth.”
This morning, the popular conservative website The Drudge Report posted the Musk story with the headline, “The World’s Richest Bigot. Another Twitter Firestorm Against Jews.”