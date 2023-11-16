Your tip
Vladimir Putin's Daughter Trashes Russian Healthcare Laws Implemented Under Her Tyrant Father's Leadership: 'It's Crude'

Nov. 16 2023

Vladimir Putin’s eldest daughter recently trashed the Russian healthcare system and other laws implemented under her father’s leadership, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come months after the Russian leader’s daughter, Maria Vorontsova, was prohibited from leaving Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, footage surfaced that caught Vorontsova criticizing her father’s government.

Maria Vorontsova, 38, slammed a series of patient care laws adopted by the Kremlin earlier this year.

Vorontsova reportedly serves on the nation’s Moscow Society of Medical Genetics, and she slammed a series of patient care laws adopted by the Kremlin earlier this year.

"It's a crude tool,” Putin’s 38-year-old daughter said during a genetics conference held in Moscow in May. “I understand this as a patient.”

“After all, the patient is given a pile of papers, which he signs without even understanding the details," she added at the time.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vorontsova’s surprising comments in Moscow in May came shortly after the 38-year-old daughter of Putin was barred from leaving Russia over fears that she might not return.

Putin allegedly blocked his eldest daughter from traveling abroad to celebrate her 37th birthday in April 2022 after rumors circulated that she planned to desert Russia in the process.

The Russian Telegram channel General SVR reported at the time that Vorontsova planned to “abscond” to a “friendly” country with her 33-year-old partner, Yevgeny Nagorny, under the guise of taking a tropical beach vacation.

Putin not only refused his eldest daughter’s request, but he also allegedly strengthened her security detail.

“Putin responded with a categorical refusal, strengthening the security protection of Maria,” the outlet claimed. “According to our information, the president's eldest daughter did not plan to return to Russia.”

Putin allegedly blocked his eldest daughter from traveling abroad to celebrate her 37th birthday in April 2022.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin’s other daughter – Katerina Tikhonova, 37 – also made headlines last year after Kremlin sources indicated that the Russian leader planned to name Tikhonova as his successor.

Those rumors, which were also initiated by General SVR, came amid concerns connected to Putin’s deteriorating health and allegedly imminent death.

“Putin's inner circle again started talking about the need for a consensus figure for the elites in the leadership of United Russia, which would unite and guarantee the current status quo and the continuity of power,” the Russian Telegram channel wrote in May 2022.

“The candidacy of the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin Katerina Tikhonova for the post of head of the United Russia party is again being actively discussed,” the outlet continued.

Putin’s other daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, 37, was once considered to take over as the Russian leader's successor.

“And I must say that recently, without exception, all interested persons in Putin's entourage support this idea.”

Dmitry Patrushev, the son of former Russian spy chief Nikolai Patrushev, was also allegedly in talks at the time to become Russia’s next president with Tikhonova acting as a secret “puppet master” overseeing the Kremlin.

