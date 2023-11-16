'Total Hypocrites': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of Leaking 75th Birthday Call to King Charles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of being “total hypocrites” this week after the couple allegedly leaked their 75th birthday call to King Charles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come amid the ongoing rift in Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the rest of the royal family, critics accused the renegade couple of leaking their call to King Charles on Tuesday to wish him a happy birthday.
According to one palace insider, the disgraced Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “total hypocrites” for not keeping the phone call to Charles quiet.
“Harry and Meghan fight for privacy when it suits them, and yet the minute Harry gets on the phone to the King, it’s in a newspaper,” the royal source said, according to Page Six.
Prince Harry came under scrutiny on Tuesday after details from the 75th birthday call he made to his monarch father were almost immediately leaked to the UK’s Daily Telegraph.
The outlet reported that Meghan jumped on the birthday call at one point, and that Harry and Meghan’s two children – Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2 – sang the king Happy Birthday via video message.
The call was believed to be the first conversation between Harry and Charles in more than six months after the Duke of Sussex fell out of the king’s good graces further with the publication of his explosive tell-all memoir, Spare, in January.
Harry and Charles were last seen together at the king’s coronation in May, and the father-and-son royal pair were last pictured together at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022.
But while Harry and Meghan were dubbed “total hypocrites” this week and accused of leaking their call to Charles to wish him a happy 75th birthday on Tuesday, another source close to the Sussex couple claimed that Harry and Meghan had “nothing to do” with the leak of “warm” birthday call.
The Sussex source also claimed that Harry and Charles made plans to speak again sometime next week and that the renegade prince is working to recreate a “better relationship” with his aging father.
“Of course Harry wants to have a better relationship with Charles,” the royal insider said on Wednesday. “He is his father after all.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry and Meghan have been on the outs with the rest of the royal family ever since the couple stepped away from Buckingham Palace in January 2020.
The royal rift fractured further following the publication of Spare early this year, and Harry and Meghan recently claimed that they were not invited to the king’s 75th birthday party that took place earlier this week.
"There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday,” a Sussex spokesperson said. “It is disappointing.”
"They had not received any invitation and were unaware of any celebrations,” the royal insider added.
"I'm sure the duke will find a way to reach out privately to wish His Majesty a happy birthday like he has always done."