Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Insist They Weren't Invited to King Charles 75th Birthday Party, Deny 'Snubbing' Reports
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle insist they have had "no contact" from Buckingham Palace and did not turn down an invitation to King Charles' 75th birthday party set for next week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Sunday Times reported that the Duke of Sussex gave his dad a Royal snub when he RSVP'd no to the intimate birthday celebration at Clarence House; however, the couple's spokesperson said that's not the case.
"There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," the rep told the Daily Mail.
The spokesperson additionally denied recent reports that the Suits actress is planning on making a return to Hollywood. Another Royal insider claimed that the couple was not invited to King Charles' birthday.
"They had not received any invitation and were unaware of any celebrations until the stories came out," the source told the outlet. "I'm sure the Duke will find a way to reach out privately to wish His Majesty a happy birthday like he has always done."
One insider echoed the remarks and said, "the story in The Times as well as subsequent stories have been positioned in a way to make it look like the Duke is snubbing his father, which he is not."
A separate close friend of the Sussexes suggested that the Royal family planted the "snubbing" story with The Sunday Times to deflect from the King's recent trip to Kenya, where he faced calls to apologize for British colonization.
"The story is being positioned in a way to make it look like the Duke is snubbing his father, which he is not," the pal explained. "Considering the trip [to Kenya] didn't go well, this might be a welcome distraction."
While the insider claimed the trip to Kenya "didn't go well," Royal sources and government insiders argued that King Charles' had "resounding success" on his visit.
Since Prince Harry and Markle made the controversial decision to leave life as full-time Royals and move to California in 2020, the couple's relationship with the Royal family has been strained.
While Prince Harry attended his father's coronation over the summer, their relationship has been plagued with reports of fighting between family members and tension over the couple's media deals, including Prince Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, which aired his family's dirty laundry.