Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Jealous' of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Hollywood Connections: Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly green with envy over Prince William and Kate Middleton's celebrity connections in the U.S., RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source told Closer magazine, "You'd be surprised how many big stars reached out to William and Kate to let them know they have their support amid this feud with Harry and Meghan."
"They may have moved to California, but it's William and Kate who had the most support out there, and there is a certain level of smugness about that," the insider added.
"They insist that they'd be doing this regardless of where the Sussexes live, but there is no doubt they'll enjoy showing Meghan and Harry how Hollywood is still very much obsessed with all things royal."
Reports suggest that the Waleses are planning to kickstart their 'Earthshot' initiative and will be tapping into their celebrity friends for help.
Prince William, in his role as the heir to the throne, flew to New York City in September to find "trailblazing climate solutions to repair our planet by 2030." Now, William and Kate are reportedly looking to get their A-list pals, including Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, and Tom Hanks, on board with the project.
A source said, "Everyone wants to be around them," referring to the Waleses.
This new report aligns with PR expert Andy Barr's recent comments about the Sussexes.
He claimed that they are "jealous" of William and Kate's advantage in submitting a trademark application in the U.S. Barr explained, "Whilst Harry and Meghan have a powerful and well-established network of celebrity friends and 'fixers,' there is no substitute for being an actual, fully paid-up member of the royal family."
"The global interest and intrigue in the British Royal Family means that they are guaranteed crowds wherever they go and whatever they do."
The four royals, Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry, and Meghan, were last seen together on September 10, 2022, in Windsor following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, King Charles wants to end the rift between his family and his second son.
"It has been reported that Charles [also] wants an apology from Harry, but that's far from the case," a friend said, according to a recent The Daily Beast report. "The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won't be getting an apology either?"
The father-son rift was referred to as "essentially a family matter" that only Queen Camilla would be able to mend.
"The division between state and family is sacrosanct, so Camilla will be pivotal in all this." the source said.
"She is the only one who will be in a position to advise him who he will listen to," they continued. "She is a pragmatist, and I'm sure she understands the importance of putting this saga to bed."