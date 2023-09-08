Prince Harry Makes Somber Solo Trip to Honor Queen Elizabeth on First Death Anniversary Without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry left his wife Meghan Markle behind in the U.S. while making a special pitstop in the U.K. to honor his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lonely Duke was left all by himself as he paid his respects to the late monarch on the first anniversary of her death.
While Markle remained at home in the States with children Archie and Lilibet, her husband made an emotional trip to his homeland.
Prince Harry first attended the WellChild Awards in London, which honored seriously ill children in the United Kingdom. The following day, the duke paid his respects to his late grandmother.
Prince Harry was spotted by tourists leaving St.George's Chapel on Friday, the same church where he married Markle in 2018, which is also the burial site of the late Queen and her husband, Prince Phillip.
Despite the significant first anniversary of his grandmother's death, the Duke of Sussex braved the heavy day by himself.
While several members of the Royal family paid respects to the late Queen, Prince Harry reportedly kept his distance from his brother Prince William, and father King Charles.
Despite being in the same country on an emotional day, Prince Harry quickly left the Windsor chapel and headed to the airport without seeing his immediate family. At the same time, Prince William and his wife Kate honored Queen Elizabeth at St Davids Cathedral in Wales.
The full-time working Royals laid a wreath for the beloved Queen in front of a portrait of her. Kate additionally paid homage to the late monarch by wearing a pair of her earrings.
The Duke of Sussex traveled solo across the pond before heading to The Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. While Markle was initially on the schedule to appear at the games, she was oddly removed from the itinerary at the last minute.
With both the first anniversary of his grandmother's death and The Invictus Games being special occasions for Prince Harry, Markle's absence was amplified amid rumors that the couple's marriage is strained.
Markle has been spotted without her engagement ring twice within the last month. If the couple needed a break from one another, Prince Harry's trip to Germany certainly provided space. The games are set to kick off on September 9 and will run through September 16.
According to a source close to the ex-Royals, Markle refused to travel so that she could "stay home with Archie and Lilibet” and avoid the "limelight."