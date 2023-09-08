More Signs of Trouble? Meghan Markle Will 'Stay at Home With the Kids' After Being Removed From Invictus Schedule
More trouble in paradise? Meghan Markle is set to “stay at home with the kids” after being removed from the schedule of Prince Harry’s upcoming Invictus Games, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Markle, 42, was spotted without her engagement ring two separate times last month, it was revealed that the actress-turned-royal will not appear at the Invictus Games taking place from September 9 to 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany.
According to a royal course close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Markle will instead “stay home with Archie and Lilibet” in an effort to avoid the “limelight.”
“[Markle] will probably want to stay at home with Archie and Lilibet,” royal insider Robert Jobson told Daily Express US on Thursday. “She will likely try to stay out of the limelight to avoid another media storm”
Prince Harry’s wife was originally scheduled to “take to the stage” for the Invictus Games closing ceremony on September 16, although her name was recently and abruptly removed from the schedule.
The schedule has since been updated, and German TV host Hadnet Tesfai is now set to replace Markle during the closing ceremony.
“[Markle] will take to the stage to host the intimate and moving glimpse into the extraordinary journeys of the Invictus Games competitors,” the original Invictus Games schedule read before it was suddenly changed earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Invictus Games sources told Daily Mail that the original information was “uploaded in error” and there were never any plans for Prince Harry’s wife to appear at the event.
Markle was also expected to meet Harry in Germany following the prince’s solo visit to the United Kingdom on Thursday, although Jobson “cast doubt” about that as well.
Prince Harry founded and launched the first Invictus Games in 2014 following two tours the 38-year-old renegade royal served in Afghanistan.
- Royal Family Forbid Meghan Markle From Saying a Particular Word on Television, 'Suits' Creator Claims
- Meghan Markle Spotted WITHOUT Engagement Ring AGAIN — as Rumors Swirl Royal Renegades Face Marital Woes
- Meghan Markle Rips the Ring Off: Duchess Steps out WITHOUT Her Glittering Trio of Diamonds — After 'Nasty Fights, Humiliation and Failure'
The sporting event is held every year in Germany for injured servicemen and women.
Markle made a short appearance during last year’s games to introduce her husband during the opening ceremony.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Markle’s abrupt removal from this year’s Invictus Games schedule came amid rumors and reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are experiencing trouble in their marriage.
Palace insiders spoke out in August after Markle was spotted without her engagement ring during a lunch with friends in California.
One royal source said that the embattled royal couple is "under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs."
"That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell," the insider added last month.