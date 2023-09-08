Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Meghan Markle

More Signs of Trouble? Meghan Markle Will 'Stay at Home With the Kids' After Being Removed From Invictus Schedule

meghan markle stay home kids removed invictus schedule jpg
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle will not appear at Prince Harry's upcoming Invictus Games event.

By:

Sep. 8 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

More trouble in paradise? Meghan Markle is set to “stay at home with the kids” after being removed from the schedule of Prince Harry’s upcoming Invictus Games, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Markle, 42, was spotted without her engagement ring two separate times last month, it was revealed that the actress-turned-royal will not appear at the Invictus Games taking place from September 9 to 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle stay home kids removed invictus schedulejpg
Source: MEGA

The Duchess of Sussex will "stay at home with the kids" instead of attending her husband's event.

According to a royal course close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Markle will instead “stay home with Archie and Lilibet” in an effort to avoid the “limelight.”

“[Markle] will probably want to stay at home with Archie and Lilibet,” royal insider Robert Jobson told Daily Express US on Thursday. “She will likely try to stay out of the limelight to avoid another media storm”

Prince Harry’s wife was originally scheduled to “take to the stage” for the Invictus Games closing ceremony on September 16, although her name was recently and abruptly removed from the schedule.

The schedule has since been updated, and German TV host Hadnet Tesfai is now set to replace Markle during the closing ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle stay home kids removed invictus schedule jpg
Source: MEGA

Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry, and Meghan shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

“[Markle] will take to the stage to host the intimate and moving glimpse into the extraordinary journeys of the Invictus Games competitors,” the original Invictus Games schedule read before it was suddenly changed earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Invictus Games sources told Daily Mail that the original information was “uploaded in error” and there were never any plans for Prince Harry’s wife to appear at the event.

Markle was also expected to meet Harry in Germany following the prince’s solo visit to the United Kingdom on Thursday, although Jobson “cast doubt” about that as well.

Prince Harry founded and launched the first Invictus Games in 2014 following two tours the 38-year-old renegade royal served in Afghanistan.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle stay home kids removed invictus schedule jpg
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was initially scheduled to appear during the Invictus Games closing ceremony next week.

The sporting event is held every year in Germany for injured servicemen and women.

Markle made a short appearance during last year’s games to introduce her husband during the opening ceremony.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Markle’s abrupt removal from this year’s Invictus Games schedule came amid rumors and reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are experiencing trouble in their marriage.

Palace insiders spoke out in August after Markle was spotted without her engagement ring during a lunch with friends in California.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle stay home kids removed invictus schedule jpg
Source: MEGA

Royal sources have hinted at a royal rift taking place between Prince Harry and Meghan.

One royal source said that the embattled royal couple is "under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs."

"That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell," the insider added last month.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.