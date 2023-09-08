More Signs of Trouble? Meghan Markle Will 'Stay at Home With the Kids' After Being Removed From Invictus Schedule

More trouble in paradise? Meghan Markle is set to “stay at home with the kids” after being removed from the schedule of Prince Harry’s upcoming Invictus Games, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Markle, 42, was spotted without her engagement ring two separate times last month, it was revealed that the actress-turned-royal will not appear at the Invictus Games taking place from September 9 to 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany.