Meghan Markle Spotted Sans-Engagement Ring as Rumors Swirl Royal Renegades Are on Brink of Divorce

meghan markle missing ring pp
Source: MEGA; @highbrowhippie/Instagram

Meghan seen wearing only her wedding band.

By:

Aug. 18 2023, Published 7:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Meghan Markle's recent outing with pals doused fuel on rumors that she and her husband, Prince Harry, are going through a rough patch in their marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

New photos showed the Duchess of Sussex enjoying a luncheon sans-engagement ring with her friends, posing alongside her hairdresser pal Kadi Lee and author Cleo Wade.

meghan markle spotted without engagement ring amid divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

The Duchess of Sussex has been spending more time with friends.

Markle's dazzling ring, which is said to be worth upwards of $180k, notably features sentimental diamonds from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's jewelry collection. Markle was, however, still wearing her wedding band while grabbing a bite to eat.

Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com pointed out that Markle's custom three-stone sparkler was missing when the mom of two stepped out in Montecito, California, on August 10.

meghan markle spotted without engagement ring amid divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Markle previously stepped out without her custom three-stone sparkler.

Palace insiders have said the royal couple is trying to work through their issues after being worn down by public backlash, failed business deals, and public spats with their loved ones, as we previously reported.

Furthermore, the couple has been "under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs."

"That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell," one source added.

meghan markle spotted without engagement ring amid divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

The couple attended a ceremony where she accepted the Women of Vision Award in May.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Reports claim that Markle and Harry are ready for a ceasefire with his family after furthering the divide with his memoir, Spare, and their Netflix doc, Harry & Meghan.

It is questioned if Harry's father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William, will take the pair back with open arms despite putting on a united front for Charles' coronation.

Before the event, it was confirmed Markle would stay behind in California with the couple's children and was planning to celebrate their son Archie's fourth birthday.

meghan markle spotted without engagement ring amid divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Sources close to the couple have denied rumors their marriage is strained.

The former Suits star's decision to ditch her diamond led to further speculation of trouble in paradise amid reports she and Harry recently faced recent strain on their marriage — a claim they've denied.

While some think her latest ring-less outing all but confirms the claims, one relationship expert said people shouldn't jump to conclusions.

"Markle has always had her own unique sense of style. It's possible that her decision to change or remove the engagement ring reflects her evolving taste or desire for something different," relationship expert Louella Anderson told Mirror US. "She's not over the top about her jewelry and usually chooses to keep her look quite simple and classic. Taking off the ring could be her way of expressing this personal preference for a less flashy look."

