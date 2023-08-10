Prince Harry and Meghan 'Blowing Through' A-List Pals: Rogue Royals Blame Fallouts on 'Orchestrated' Smear Campaign
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are losing pals in Tinseltown "left and right" while blaming others for their troubles, according to an explosive new report.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be "devouring friends like crazy" as of late, a high-level palace courtier dished. "Their rocky road to celebrity stardom is littered with fractured friendships, broken hearts and bitter feelings."
Insiders said the couple believe their failing popularity, tarnished public image, and axed business deals are part of an "orchestrated smear campaign," RadarOnline.com has learned. Meghan and Harry's $20 million Spotify podcasting deal fell apart just weeks ago in June.
The former Suits star and audio giant announced they "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together" after her 12-episode run.
"The result is old buddies are being banished and Hollywood A-listers are running for the hills," spilled National Enquirer's source, claiming David Beckham and wife Victoria have separated themselves from Meghan and Harry.
"They were guests at Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding, but the relationship exploded after they accused the Beckhams of leaking stories about them," the courtier alleged. "David was apparently bloody furious."
George Clooney and his wife Amal also attended the nuptials, and the Ticket to Paradise star allegedly said he doesn't know the duchess, but a representative for the actor later denied that claim.
- Royal Olive Branch: Prince Harry and Meghan Hope to Repair Family Rift by Renting Apartment in Kensington Palace
- Harry and Meghan Befriend Scientologist John Travolta After Falling out With Other High Profile Pals Including the Beckhams
- No 'Outreach': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Snubbed' From Royal Family Gathering in Honor of Queen Elizabeth
Meanwhile, Katy Perry appears to have joined team Charles, according to the National Enquirer, which pointed out she performed at the king's coronation in May.
Sources said that Meghan is also no longer in contact with former BFF Jessica Mulroney.
It was claimed she is known for "ghosting old friends," while other sources said Harry is no different. "He's paranoid people are spying on him and peddling stories to the press," said the insider. "He's cold-shouldered many in his longtime inner circle."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Harry admits he's lost many old friends after accusing the royals of racism and revealing family secrets," they alleged.
The report said Meghan is still "holding tight" to a select few stars including CBS anchor Gayle King.
As we previously reported, King has been privately working overtime on locking down the renegade royals as the first guests on her upcoming CNN show.
"Gayle knows they're alienating themselves even further from the royal family but she's openly supporting them to gain their favor," said a source. "She wants the bang the Sussexes can provide — no matter the cost to them!"