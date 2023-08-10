Prince Harry and Meghan 'Blowing Through' A-List Pals: Rogue Royals Blame Fallouts on 'Orchestrated' Smear Campaign

Meanwhile, Katy Perry appears to have joined team Charles, according to the National Enquirer, which pointed out she performed at the king's coronation in May.

Sources said that Meghan is also no longer in contact with former BFF Jessica Mulroney.

It was claimed she is known for "ghosting old friends," while other sources said Harry is no different. "He's paranoid people are spying on him and peddling stories to the press," said the insider. "He's cold-shouldered many in his longtime inner circle."

