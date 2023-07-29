Royal Rift: David and Victoria Beckham Cut Ties With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Allegedly Leaking Stories About the Sussexes, Report

Meghan has purportedly built new friendships with several other notable figures. Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, CEO of William Morris Endeavor, and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger, are said to be a part of Meghan's inner circle.

According to the New York Post, this exclusive group of friends has been referred to as the "Montecito Mafia" by one Hollywood executive. The "Mafia" includes figures like Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, photographer Misan Harriman, and Meghan's former "Suits" co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer.

Longtime activist Gloria Steinem has also been a close friend of Meghan's and presented her with the Women of Vision Award. Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, who are also Montecito neighbors of the Sussexes, were once friends with the couple, but their friendship seems to have cooled recently.