Royal Rift: David and Victoria Beckham Cut Ties With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Allegedly Leaking Stories About the Sussexes, Report
A royal rift has emerged between the couples of David and Victoria Beckham and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Beckhams, who have been longtime friends of the Sussexes, have allegedly been accused of leaking stories about the couple. Now, the two duos appear to have severed ties entirely.
According to The Daily Mail, the accusations supposedly arose during a tense phone call between the two couples.
The insider claims that David is "absolutely bloody furious" about the situation. The source also added that any hope of reconciliation seems highly unlikely at this point.
The Beckham family was present at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 and were seen as "very supportive" of Meghan's arrival in the UK. However, since then, The Duke and Duchess did not attend the wedding of the Beckhams' son Brooklyn to US heiress Nicola Peltz in April 2022.
Meghan seems to have found a replacement Victoria in Victoria Jackson, a neighbor and cosmetics magnate in Montecito, California. The 41-year-old former podcaster has seemingly forged a strong bond with Jackson.
According to a second source, they connect on multiple levels and genuinely adore each other. Jackson, who runs the Guthy-Jackson Charitable Foundation, has also been advising Meghan on various aspects of her charity, Archewell.
A source told the outlet, "Victoria is a dynamic force. She's someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life. She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other."
Meghan has purportedly built new friendships with several other notable figures. Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, CEO of William Morris Endeavor, and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger, are said to be a part of Meghan's inner circle.
According to the New York Post, this exclusive group of friends has been referred to as the "Montecito Mafia" by one Hollywood executive. The "Mafia" includes figures like Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, photographer Misan Harriman, and Meghan's former "Suits" co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer.
Longtime activist Gloria Steinem has also been a close friend of Meghan's and presented her with the Women of Vision Award. Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, who are also Montecito neighbors of the Sussexes, were once friends with the couple, but their friendship seems to have cooled recently.
